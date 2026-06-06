Elon Musk To Attend ASML's Private Tech Event To Discuss Terafab Project

Elon Musk will virtually attend a closed door technology conference run by ASML Holding NV to discuss his Terafab project, which the chip-equipment maker considers a "serious endeavor."

ASML invited Musk to speak to employees about Terafab, a SpaceX-Tesla joint venture to produce cutting-edge chips for robotics, artificial intelligence and space data centers. The joint venture, unveiled in March, recently announced plans to build a chip factory in the US which will cost at least $55 billion.

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Musk "will share his vision on AI, robotics, space, and semiconductor manufacturing" at the event for ASML employees, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg. ASML said its leadership has discussed the Terafab project with Musk.

The billionaire, who is the chief executive officer of both SpaceX and Tesla, wants the project to eventually support a terawatt of computing power per year, the amount he expects the firms to use in the future as he boosts investments in AI and robotics. The facility would aim to produce 2 nanometer chips, at the cutting edge of current technology.

ASML is one of the most important companies in the AI supply chain. It is the only company producing the most advanced lithography machines needed to make the semiconductors used in AI.

The company, which supplies customers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co., recently became Europe's most valuable stock ever as the surge in artificial intelligence spending fuels demand for its machines.

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Musk's ambition is to take on leaders like TSMC and do so at volumes far beyond the industry's current capacity. He has said the project is needed because the semiconductor industry is moving too slow to keep up with the supply of chips he expects will be required.

"Through Terafab, Musk and his team are becoming part of the broader semiconductor ecosystem, and many companies, including ASML, will collaborate on this initiative," the firm's spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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