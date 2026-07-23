REC Q1 Results: Will PSU NBFC Announce Interim Dividend? Date, Time, Key Things To Watch

REC Ltd., a Maharatna PSU and one of India's largest power sector financiers, will announce its Q1 FY27 results on Friday, July 24. The board will also consider declaring the first interim dividend for FY27.

Here's the complete schedule, dividend details, earnings call update and recent share price performance.

REC Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 21, REC Limited has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 24, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The meeting is also called to consider and declare the 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27, if any.

REC Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Interim dividend announcement

Loan book growth

Net interest income (NII) and margins

Asset quality

Disbursements and sanctions

Management commentary

FY27 outlook

Apart from the interim dividend, analysts will closely track loan book growth, net interest income, asset quality, fresh sanctions and disbursements, as well as management commentary on power and infrastructure financing.

REC Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

REC is expected to announce the earnings call schedule after the board meeting. The article will be updated once the company confirms the time.

REC Share Price History

Investors will also watch whether the results provide fresh momentum to the stock, which has underperformed over the past year despite remaining one of the highest dividend-yielding PSU finance companies.

Shares of REC have gained 2.41% over the last five trading sessions. However, the stock has declined 3.38% over the past month and 2.40% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is down 0.43%, while it has fallen 9.22% over the past year.

The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 408.25 on July 25, 2025, and its 52-week low of Rs 304.05 on March 30, 2026.

REC Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company informed that the trading window will remain closed from July 1, 2026, until further orders after the said financial results are declared to the stock exchanges.

During the said closure period, all designated persons and their immediate relatives are advised not to deal in REC's equity shares / other listed securities.

REC Q4 FY26 Results

In Q4 FY26, REC Limited reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,375.08 crore YoY from the previous fiscal's Rs 4,309 crore. Its total income was down by 5% to Rs 14,583 crore, as against Rs 15,348 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also declared a fresh dividend of Rs 1.55 per share, which takes its cumulative annual payout to Rs 18.55 apiece.

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