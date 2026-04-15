Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazgaon Dock, Tata Chemicals, BEL, MRPL, Ather Energy, Ashapura Minechem — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Chemicals Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital and CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,542.00)

Tapan: Buy

Good pick and valuations are okay.

Defence is a mega sector.

Company is getting good orders.

Tata Chemicals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 719.85)

Vaishali: Hold

Stock is showing resistance around Rs 720-730.

If it sustains, one can go for target price of Rs 780.

Continue holding at trading stop loss.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) (CMP: Rs 447.90)

Tapan: Buy

Stock is good and defence is mega trend.

Finances are good. Stock is on near-high time high.

Add in markets in staggered way and add in SIP.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 175.33)

Vaishali: Hold

If stock doesn't bounce back, it could trigger further loss.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 165.

If stock goes above Rs180, it is ready for Rs 190-200.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 871.00)

Tapan: Wait and watch

Demand is robust due to Delhi govt's push for EV vehicles.

Stock will do good but valuations is loss-making.

Start accumulating after stock is 15% down.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd. (CMP: Rs 544.25)

Vaishali: Hold

Currently stock has seen good corrective mode.

Stock is showing exhaustion in selling.

Stock has buying interest at Rs 450 base levels.

Keep Rs 500 as stop loss and target is Rs 650.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ: Nifty Smallcap Index Erases Iran War Losses Before Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 150

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.