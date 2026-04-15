Nifty Smallcap Index Erases Iran War Losses Before Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 150

The Nifty Smallcap 250 index has erased all losses from the US-Iran war that started late February, beating the blue-chip Nifty 50 and the Nifty Midcap 150 indices.

The smallcap gauge gained as much as 2.4% on Wednesday, hitting 16,061 points, a level last seen on Feb. 27 before the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran.

On the other hand, the Nifty 50 comprising the largest and most liquid stocks traded on the NSE is still down 3.8% from the day before the war started.

The Nifty Midcap 150 is also around 400 points below the Feb. 27 mark.

Investors turned optimistic about easing tensions in the Gulf as reports said Washington and Tehran considered talks to end the war after last weekend's fallout. Oil prices remained below $100 per barrel.

Flows to small-cap mutual funds in March surged 61% from a month ago to Rs 6,300 crore, according to industry data released last week, as retail investors bought into the war-driven declines.

ALSO READ: Iran War Impact: Three Reasons Why Markets Will Gain In Trade Today

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.