Trouble For Nora Fatehi? Muslim Personal Darul Ifta Issues Fatwa Amid 'Sarke Chunar' Row

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has landed in fresh controversy after a religious body in Uttar Pradesh issued a fatwa against her over the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. The track, which features in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil, has been facing backlash over its lyrics and visuals, with the issue now escalating beyond social media outrage.

The Muslim Personal Darul Ifta in Aligarh issued the fatwa against Nora Fatehi over her appearance in the track. As per a notice shared by ANI, the body objected to what it described as “obscene dance moves and vulgar content” in the song. The statement, issued by cleric Maulana Chaudhary Ifraheem Hussain, states that such content promotes obscenity and goes against moral values.

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Personal Darul Ifta issues a fatwa against actor-dancer Nora Fatehi over the controversial song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', featuring her. pic.twitter.com/2bjuowkcQt — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026

The notice further emphasised that Islam promotes modesty and dignity, and warned against the spread of such content, which can negatively influence society, especially youth and families. It urged people to avoid participating in or promoting such content and appealed to filmmakers to be more responsible while creating entertainment that reaches a wide audience.

The controversy has also drawn the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW), which has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. The commission has issued summons to Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayan, and director Kiran Kumar. All of them have been asked to appear before the panel on March 24.

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According to the NCW, the song contains “sexually suggestive and objectionable” content and may violate provisions under laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Amid the growing controversy, the song was removed from YouTube following public backlash.

Nora Fatehi, meanwhile, has distanced herself from the controversy. She said that she had recorded the Kannada version of the song three years ago and raised concerns when she later heard the Hindi version. According to her, she had warned the makers about the allegedly vulgar lyrics and chose not to promote the song after understanding its implications.

ALSO READ: 'Sarke Chunar' Row: Nora Fatehi Finally Breaks Silence, Says 'Thank You For Backlash'

As the situation evolves, the makers are preparing to release a new version with modified lyrics, hoping it will resolve the issue and help the song regain its momentum among audiences.

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