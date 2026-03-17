Sarke Chunar' Row Deepens: Raqueeb Alam Says He Objected To Lyrics, Calls It 'Not My Creation'

The controversy around Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has intensified, with lyricist Raqueeb Alam distancing himself from the song amid growing backlash over its lyrics and visuals.

The track, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt from the upcoming film KD: The Devil, has been criticised online for being vulgar, leading to a formal complaint and its removal from YouTube.

Responding to the outrage, Raqueeb Alam claimed that the lyrics were not originally written by him. According to him, the song was first penned in Kannada by director Prem.

"I did not write these lyrics… when I was asked to write them, I refused," he said, explaining that he had objected to writing such content.

He added that he was later asked only to translate the Kannada lyrics into Hindi. The controversial phrases, he clarified, were already part of the original version. Alam also pointed out that he had warned the makers that such a song could face censorship and backlash.

The lyricist expressed disappointment over being credited for the Hindi version, saying it has affected his reputation. He noted that while he has written several well-known songs—including Hindi tracks for Pushpa—such controversies tend to overshadow his work. Alam said he feels “humiliated” by the situation.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt Song With Vulgar Lyrics Taken Down: What Is The Controversy About?

New Version in the Works

Following the backlash, the makers have reportedly asked Alam to write a revised version with cleaner lyrics. He confirmed that he has already submitted a new draft, and the updated version is being recorded. The makers are also expected to release it along with an apology note.

How It All Started?

The issue began soon after the song's release two days ago, when social media users criticised its double-meaning lyrics and suggestive choreography. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song. The complaint was also marked to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It raised concerns that the song promotes obscenity and could negatively impact minors due to its easy availability online. A separate complaint has also been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

The controversy also drew reactions from within the industry, with singer Armaan Malik calling it a “new low” for commercial songwriting.

This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.. https://t.co/BMMABqblnW — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) March 16, 2026

ALSO READ: 'Life Was Never About Recognition for Him': Esha Deol Reacts To Dharmendra's Oscars Omission

About the Film

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is part of KD: The Devil, a Kannada-language action film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah, and is set in the 1970s, following a man's journey into the underworld.

With the song taken down and a revised version underway, the debate around creative freedom and content limits continues.

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