Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt Song With Vulgar Lyrics Taken Down: What Is The Controversy About?

The Hindi version of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has been taken down from digital platforms following a major controversy over its lyrics and visuals. The move comes after a formal complaint was filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), triggering swift action from the makers of the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil.

The song, released just days ago, quickly gained attention online—both for Nora Fatehi's high-energy dance performance and for criticism surrounding its allegedly vulgar content. While the Hindi version has now been removed, versions of the track in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam are still available.

According to reports, advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the CBFC, also marking it to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking an immediate ban on the song. The complainant argued that the lyrics and visuals were “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene,” raising concerns about their easy accessibility, especially for minors.

The complaint further claimed that the choreography and presentation promote indecency and could negatively impact public sensibilities. It also named key contributors associated with the track, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli.

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The complaint says the song may violate laws like Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and the IT Act, 2000. It also mentions that a separate case has been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

The controversy sparked strong reactions on social media, with many users criticising the song's tone and questioning regulatory oversight. One user wrote that the song had “crossed all limits of vulgarity,” while another questioned how such content was allowed to be released. Others raised concerns about its potential influence on younger audiences, especially with its rapid spread across platforms.

Visually, the song is set in a dance-bar environment, featuring elaborate choreography and multiple background dancers, which further fuelled the debate around its presentation.

KD: The Devil is a Kannada-language action crime film and is set in the 1970s, following the journey of a small-time criminal drawn into the underworld.

With the film slated for release on April 30, 2026, the controversy has added unexpected attention to the project.

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