'Sarke Chunar' Row: Nora Fatehi Finally Breaks Silence, Says 'Thank You For Backlash'

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has finally spoken about the controversy over the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, saying she had no involvement in the Hindi version that caused the backlash and thanked people for speaking up, which led to the song being taken down.

In an Instagram video shared on March 18, Nora Fatehi explained that she had originally agreed to be part of the song because of the scale of the project and the people involved. “When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was ‘Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main,'” she said.

She clarified that at the time of filming, nothing about the song seemed objectionable to her. “When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it,” she added.

Nora also revealed that she had concerns much earlier, during the launch event itself. “When I attended the launch, I saw the Kannada version, and I had a major issue because they used unflattering photos in the lyrical video. They also used an AI photo of Sanjay and me. I was very irritated at the event when I saw all that. However, I kept my calm,” she said.

According to the actor, she had already raised objections with the makers. “I was conflicted with what I saw. When I saw the Hindi version, I knew it would get backlash. I told the director that this was not okay, and I dissociated myself from the project. I did not promote it anywhere. I told the director my image and reputation are on the line,” she stated.

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Reflecting on the larger issue, Nora spoke about the limited control artists often have. “The thing with us artists is that we do not have power, we have little power and control. Thankfully, in Bollywood, many have respected my work. However, there are certain industries that do not care about my opinion. But because of the backlash, they had to take it down, and I am thankful.”

On her Instagram, Nora wrote, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down. I'd also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily.."

"On a side note I see some of u guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character. It's unfortunate. Anyways me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However, I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it, and there was no permission taken to use it with my image," she added.

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The controversy erupted earlier this month after the Hindi version of the song went viral, drawing sharp criticism for its allegedly vulgar lyrics and visuals. Advocate Vineet Jindal reportedly filed a complaint seeking a ban, calling the track obscene and harmful, while another complaint was lodged with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

The issue triggered strong reactions from the All India Cine Workers Association, singer Armaan Malik, and actor Kangana Ranaut, while lyricist Raqueeb Alam distanced himself, saying the lyrics were “not his creation.” Amid mounting backlash and legal pressure, the Hindi version has now been taken down.

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