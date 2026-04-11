Rs 1,000 Crore Net In Hindi! Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Creates History At Box Office

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has made box office history. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, became the first film to cross Rs 1,000 crore net mark in Hindi, according to Sacnilk. Dhurandhar 2 achieved the historic milestone in just 24 days. With this achievement, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed major hits like Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, and Chhava, said the report. Previously, Dhurandhar held the record as the highest Hindi net grosser in 2024 with ₹840.20 crore, while Pushpa 2 recorded ₹812.10 crore. On a global scale, the highest-grossing Hindi film remains Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, with a worldwide collection of ₹2,070 crore.

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Meanwhile, the film continues to performing well at the box office, earning around Rs 5.14 crore on Day 24 (April 11, 2026) across 4,271 shows despite weekday dips. With this, the total collection has reached Rs 1,060.56 crore net in India and Rs 1,269.69 crore gross, as per Sacnilk report.

Looking at occupancy, Day 24 recorded around 20–22% overall occupancy, with morning shows at 22.38%. In terms of language, Hindi continues to dominate, while the film is also running in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam markets, contributing to its overall reach across regions.

Among cities, Bengaluru had the highest occupancy at 46%, followed by Pune at 29% and Hyderabad at 24%. On the lower side, Surat saw only 7%, while Ahmedabad had 11% and Kolkata 12%. Interestingly, Chennai showed 66% occupancy, but with fewer shows.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. It follows a spy-action story of an undercover agent taking on dangerous networks while seeking revenge linked to the 26/11 attacks.

The first weekend saw strong growth, but numbers gradually dropped during weekdays, with Day 7 at Rs 48.75 crore. The film ended its first week with a huge Rs 674.17 crore.

In Week 2, the film collected Rs 263.65 crore, with weekday dips becoming more visible, and Day 14 recorded Rs 20.10 crore. Week 3 saw a further drop, collecting Rs 110.60 crore, while the lowest daily collection so far came on Day 23 with Rs 7 crore, with occupancy also dropping compared to previous weeks.

Week 1 Collection: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2 Collection: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3 Collection: Rs 110.60 crore

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