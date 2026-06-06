Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Milestone In India

Ram Charan's Peddi has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark in India within three days of release, continuing its strong theatrical run despite the usual post-opening slowdown.

According to live estimates from Sacnilk, Peddi has earned Rs 8.41 crore net in India so far on Day 3 from 4,646 shows. With collections still being updated, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 104.81 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 124.42 crore.

The film is currently recording an overall occupancy of 29.7% on Saturday, slightly lower than Friday's 32.8%, but audience interest remains steady across key Telugu markets.

Strong Run Since Release

Peddi began its journey with paid previews on June 3, collecting Rs 18.50 crore net from 847 shows and recording a massive 72% occupancy.

The film then surged on its opening day, earning Rs 51 crore net from 12,412 shows with 45.5% occupancy. On Friday, collections dropped to Rs 26.90 crore from 10,113 shows, while occupancy stood at 32.8%.

Language-Wise Performance On Day 3

The Telugu version continues to dominate the film's business. It has collected Rs 7.48 crore net so far on Saturday from 2,218 shows while recording 47% occupancy.

The Hindi version has contributed Rs 0.77 crore from 2,060 shows with 13% occupancy. Tamil has added Rs 0.11 crore from 268 shows at 20% occupancy, while Kannada has earned Rs 0.05 crore from 100 shows with 18% occupancy.

Occupancy Trends Across Regions

The Telugu version recorded an overall morning occupancy of 33.62%.

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Among major centres, Visakhapatnam emerged as the strongest market with 53% occupancy, followed by Kakinada and Mahbubnagar at 45% each. Chennai and Guntur recorded 42%, while Hyderabad, the film's biggest market, registered 38% occupancy across 707 shows.

Vijayawada posted 33%, Karimnagar 31%, and Bengaluru and Warangal 29% each. Mumbai stood at 26%, while NCR recorded 14%.

Nizamabad reported the lowest Telugu occupancy among major centres at 10%.

In the Hindi belt, Pune led with 14% occupancy, followed by Bengaluru at 12%. Surat and Hyderabad were the weakest centres at just 2%.

About The Film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s and follows a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival.

The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

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