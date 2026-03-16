Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Three And Counting — One Battle After Another Is Racking Them Up!

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles is buzzing, the red carpet is packed, and Hollywood's biggest night is officially underway. Welcome to our live coverage of the 98th Academy Awards.

This year's Oscars come with unusually high stakes. Ryan Coogler's Sinners has emerged as the night's biggest juggernaut, racking up a staggering 16 nominations. Close behind are Marty Supreme and The Grapes of Wrath, both hoping to spoil the party and take home some of the evening's biggest trophies.

Overseeing the chaos, glamour, and inevitable viral moments is host Conan O'Brien, who is expected to open the show with a sharp monologue and later lead a special tribute to the late filmmaker Rob Reiner.

There's also a strong Indian connection this year. Priyanka Chopra is part of the star-studded lineup of presenters, giving Indian viewers another reason to tune in.

The 2026 Academy Awards will stream live on JioHotstar, while television viewers can catch the broadcast on Star Movies and Star World.

Stay right here. We'll be updating this live blog throughout the ceremony with real-time winners, big speeches, viral stage moments, and everything you may have missed while blinking. The night has only just begun.