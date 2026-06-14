NEET 2026 Re-Examination: Candidates Can Now Download Admit Cards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the re-test can now download their hall tickets from the official NEET website.

The admit cards are available on neet.nta.nic.in⁠, where candidates can log in using their application credentials to access and print the document required for entry to the examination centre.

Alongside the release of admit cards, the NTA has advised candidates to verify their bank account details before downloading the document.

The verification process is important for facilitating any eligible refund transactions and ensuring that payments, if applicable, are credited to the correct account without delays.

Candidates are encouraged to carefully check all information mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, and other personal details.

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Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to the authorities through the official helpline channels.

The candidates have been asked incase they need any assistance related to admit card download, examination details, or refund-related queries, they can contact the NTA helpline numbers: 011-40759000 and 011-69227700.

The NEET UG examination remains one of India's largest entrance tests for undergraduate medical admissions. With the re-examination date approaching, candidates are advised to complete all formalities well in advance and keep a printed copy of their admit card ready for the examination day.

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