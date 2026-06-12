MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT; Check Direct Link And Steps To Check Scorecard

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the MP Board Class 12 Second Main Result 2026 on Friday, June 12 at 4 PM.

The board has completed the result preparation process and is ready to release the scorecards. Candidates can access their MPBSE Class 12 2nd Main Result 2026 on the official portals using their roll number and application number.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid any last-minute issues while checking their scores.

Students should download and save their scorecards for future reference. Their scorecards will help them appear in college counselling sessions to be able to take admissions into undergraduate courses.

The MP board conducted the Class 12 second examination from May 7 to May 25, 2026.

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Websites To Check

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

result.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the MP Board Class 12 Second examination results will be made active at 4 pm -> Direct Link

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps To Check Scores On MPBSE

1. Visit the official website of the MPBSE board at mpbse.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for MPBSE 12th 2nd Main Result 2026.

3. Enter your Roll Number and Application Number as mentioned on your admit card.

4. Click on the ‘Submit' button to view your result.

5. Download, take a printout, or save the scorecard for future reference.

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MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check Via SMS

Students can also check their MP Board Class 12th Supplementary result 2026 via SMS by texting ‘MPBSE12' followed by their roll number to 56263.

MP Board Class 12 Main Exams Result Highlights

MP Board announced the MPBSE Class 12 results on April 15, 2026. A total of 6,13,634 students appeared for the exams, out of which 4,66,406 passed. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 76.01%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 79.41%. The pass percentage for boys was 72.39%.

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