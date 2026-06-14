EPF vs SIP: Which Gets You To Rs 1 Crore Faster?

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) continue to be among the most widely used wealth-building tools for salaried employees across India. While the EPF is valued for its security and fixed returns, the SIP appeals to those seeking potentially higher gains through exposure to the stock market.

But when the objective is to reach Rs 1 crore as quickly as possible, which option comes out on top?

Let's break it down.

Understanding EPF

The Employees' Provident Fund is a retirement savings scheme available to salaried employees in the organised sector. Both the employee and employer contribute a portion of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowance every month.

The EPF interest rate is declared annually by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). In recent years, it has typically hovered around 8% to 8.5%. The current interest rate (FY 2025-26) is 8.25%.

Understanding SIPs

A Systematic Investment Plan allows investors to invest a fixed amount regularly in mutual funds. SIPs are commonly used to invest in equity mutual funds, which have historically delivered higher long-term returns than traditional fixed-income products.

Although returns are not guaranteed, diversified equity mutual funds have generated annualised returns of around 10% to 15% over long periods.

Assume you decide to invest Rs 11,000 per month into either of these options. How long does it take for compounding to turn that monthly outflow into Rs 1,00,00,000?

The timeline below breaks down exactly when your corpus hits major milestones on its way to the Rs 1 crore target.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs

Monthly investment: Rs 11,000

Tenure: 20 years

Total investment: Rs 26.4 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 74.78 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.01 crore

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Investing In EPF

Monthly investment: Rs 11,000

Tenure: 25 years

Total investment: Rs 33 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 8.25%

Estimated returns: Rs 75.35 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.08 crore

SIP's higher expected returns (driven by equity growth) compound faster, helping you hit Rs 1 crore sooner: often 5-8 years earlier than EPF alone for similar contribution levels.

For investors focused solely on building a Rs 1 crore corpus in the shortest possible time, SIPs in diversified equity mutual funds generally hold an advantage, given the stock market's long-term return potential. SIPs can help investors potentially accumulate larger corpuses over time, but they come with market risk.

However, financial planners often argue that the most effective strategy is not choosing between EPF and SIPs, but combining the strengths of both: using EPF for stability and SIPs to drive portfolio growth.

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