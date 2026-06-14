Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, Wipro, NMDC, Sagility And Garden Reach Shipbuilders — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Wipro Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy State Bank Of India Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Ltd.?

Nirav Asher, head equity research analyst at Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt., and Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (CMP: Rs 2,648.7)

Jain: Hold

Have not seen a positive trend in the last two days.

Can be preferred due to relative outperformance in comparison to peers.

Sagility (CMP: Rs 40.47)

Asher: Hold

Is going to be focusing on offshoring operations.

Going to test patience, margins might take a while to show improvements.

If you're there for a long haul, you can hold onto the stock.

Better options available in the market.

Olectra Greentech (CMP: Rs 1,296)

Jain: Hold

Should continue to hold.

Entire consolidation above crucial Rs 250-200 DMA supports.

Good support for the stock at Rs 1,200.

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NMDC (CMP: Rs 90.93)

Jain: Avoid

Metals will not show outperformance in the short term.

Better to switch to banking and NBFC names if investing for a short term.

Stock is not negative.

Wipro (CMP: Rs 180.14)

Jain: Sell On Rise

Wait for recovery.

Keep sell on rise approach.

Can apply for buyback.

State Bank Of India (CMP: Rs 1,017.15)

Asher: Buy

Can buy at current levels.

Risk-reward ratio is feasible.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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