Dividend Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors PV, HDFC Life Insurance, And Tata Technologies

Several listed companies, including HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., and Tata Technologies Ltd. will be in focus this week as their shares trade around record dates fixed for interim and final dividend payouts.

Final Dividend

SMC Global Securities Ltd. will be in focus on June 15 as the stock turns ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share. R R Kabel Ltd. will turn ex-dividend on June 16 for its final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share.

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On June 18, Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd. will turn ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. eMudhra Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share, while GHCL Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 12 per share. HDB Financial Services Ltd. will also turn ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. Monika Alcobev Ltd. and Swastika Investmart Ltd. have announced final dividends of Re 1 per share and Rs 0.60 per share, respectively.

Tata Technologies Ltd. will be in focus on June 18 as the company turns ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per share and a special dividend of Rs 3.35 per share. Vimta Labs Ltd. has also announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Among companies turning ex-dividend on June 19, Amba Enterprises Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share, while AWL Agri Business Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share. Corona Remedies Ltd. will turn ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 10 per share, while GHCL Textiles Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share.

HDFC Bank Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 13 per share, while HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 2.10 per share. Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. will turn ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 30 per share and a special dividend of Rs 30 per share. Polycab India Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 47 per share, while Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd. will turn ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 75 per share.

Tata Communications Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share. Torrent Power Ltd. will also turn ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Eligibility

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

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Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

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