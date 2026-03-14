Oscars 2026: Meet The Favourites Based On The Awards Season So Far | A Story In Infographics

By the time the Oscars arrive, the clues are usually already there.

Months of awards season — from the Golden Globes and BAFTAs to the SAG Awards and guild honours — often act as Hollywood's unofficial crystal ball, revealing which films and performances have captured industry support.

With the 2026 Academy Awards set to take place tomorrow, the numbers already tell a compelling story: a dominant Best Picture frontrunner, a sweeping Best Actress campaign, a film leading the nominations tally, and one acting race that remains completely up in the air.

Here's how the awards season so far is shaping the biggest Oscar races.

A handful of titles have dominated the conversation throughout the season. Among them, One Battle After Another has emerged as the awards circuit's biggest powerhouse, capturing major precursor wins and strong industry consensus for Best Picture and Best Director.

But another film commanding attention is Sinners, which heads into the Oscars with a staggering 16 nominations, the highest tally this year. Its strong presence across categories — from acting to screenplay — has made it one of the night's most closely watched contenders.

In the Best Director race, the momentum appears firmly with Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another.

Anderson has swept the season's major directing honours, winning the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Directors Guild of America (DGA) awards — a combination that has historically proven to be one of the strongest predictors of Oscar success.

The Best Actress category also appears to have a clear favourite.

Jessie Buckley, for her performance in Hamnet, has dominated the awards season so far, winning the Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG Award. Such a clean sweep across major industry bodies places her firmly at the front of the Oscar race.

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If there is one category that could still produce a surprise, it's Best Actor. The major precursors have split their support across three contenders:

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) won the SAG Award

Robert Aramayo (I Swear) took the BAFTA

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) secured the Golden Globe for Drama

With no single performer dominating the season, the category remains the most unpredictable race of the night.

In the supporting categories, Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) has built strong momentum after winning both SAG and BAFTA for Supporting Actor.

The Supporting Actress race, meanwhile, is split between Amy Madigan (Weapons) and Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), who won SAG and BAFTA respectively.

Sinners also continues to feature prominently in the writing categories, with Ryan Coogler emerging as the frontrunner for Original Screenplay.

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Beyond the film categories, the television awards landscape has also produced clear winners.

The Studio has dominated the comedy series category across multiple guild awards, while Adolescence has emerged as the standout limited series of the season.

Taken together, the awards season suggests a strong path to Oscar gold for One Battle After Another, while Jessie Buckley appears nearly unstoppable in the Best Actress race.

But with Sinners entering the night with 16 nominations and the Best Actor category still wide open, tomorrow's Oscars could still deliver one last twist in what has been one of the most closely watched awards seasons in recent years.

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