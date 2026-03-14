Run-up To The Oscars: From Directors Guild To BAFTA — Big Winners In Top Categories

As Hollywood's awards season reaches its grand finale, the spotlight now shifts to the 96th Academy Awards, populary known as Oscars 2026, —the biggest night in global cinema where months of speculation, predictions, and guild victories finally culminate on cinema's biggest stage. And also where the industry's finest storytellers gather to see whether their awards-season momentum will finally translate into the coveted golden statuette.

In the lead-up to the Oscars, major ceremonies including the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and key guild awards have already highlighted the strongest contenders, setting the stage for an intense and closely watched race. With the Dolby Theatre set to host the year's most prestigious celebration of filmmaking on March 15 in Los Angeles, the question dominating conversations is simple: which films and performances will convert their awards-season momentum into Oscar gold?

Before diving into the full lists, here are the most dominant winners that repeatedly took home the gold across the major guilds and voting bodies:

Best Film & Director

One Battle After Another was the undeniable heavyweight of the season. It won Best Film at the BAFTAs, the top prize at the PGA Awards, and Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy) at the Golden Globes. Its director, Paul Thomas Anderson, swept the DGA, BAFTA, and Golden Globe awards for Best Director.

Best Leading Actress (Film)

Jessie Buckley dominated the season for her performance in Hamnet, taking home the SAG, BAFTA, and Golden Globe (Drama).

Best TV Drama

The Pitt (HBO Max) achieved a near-perfect sweep of the season, winning top drama honors at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, PGA, DGA, and WGA.

Best TV Comedy

The Studio (Apple TV+) was the television comedy juggernaut of the year, mirroring The Pitt with wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, PGA, DGA, and WGA.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026 Predictions: 'Sinners' Or 'One Battle After Another'? Which Film Can Win Best Picture

2026 Golden Globe Awards (Top Categories)

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Hamnet

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another

Best Director - Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Male Actor – Drama: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Female Actor – Drama: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Male Actor – Musical/Comedy: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best Female Actor – Musical/Comedy: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Best Drama TV Series: The Pitt

Best Comedy TV Series: The Studio

Best Limited Series: Adolescence

2026 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture: Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Ensemble in a Drama Series: The Pitt

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Studio

2026 Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards

Theatrical Motion Pictures: One Battle After Another (Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson)

Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: KPop Demon Hunters

Episodic Television – Drama: The Pitt

Episodic Television – Comedy: The Studio

Limited Series: Adolescence

2026 Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards

Theatrical Feature Film: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

First-Time Theatrical Feature Film: Charlie Polinger (The Plague)

Dramatic Series: Amanda Marsalis (The Pitt)

Comedy Series: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (The Studio)

Limited/Anthology Series: Shannon Murphy (Dying for Sex)

2026 Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards

Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Documentary Screenplay: Mstyslav Chernov (2,000 Meters to Andriivka)

Drama Series: The Pitt

Comedy Series: The Studio

2026 BAFTA Film Awards

Best Film: One Battle After Another

Outstanding British Film: Hamnet

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Leading Actor: Robert Aramayo (I Swear)

Best Leading Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Best Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Male Actor – Drama: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Female Actor – Drama: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Male Actor – Musical/Comedy: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best Female Actor – Musical/Comedy: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Best Drama TV Series: The Pitt

Best Comedy TV Series: The Studio

Best Limited Series: Adolescence

All eyes now turn to Hollywood's biggest night. The stage is set, the contenders are ready—and in just one night, Hollywood will discover who walks away with the most coveted prize in cinema.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Who Is Conan O'Brien? All You Need To Know About The Host

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