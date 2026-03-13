Oscars 2026: Who Is Conan O'Brien? All You Need To Know About The Host

American comedian and television host Conan O'Brien is returning as the host of the 98th Academy Awards in 2026, marking his second consecutive year leading Hollywood's biggest night. Known for his witty humour, sharp writing and decades-long career in late-night television, O'Brien is one of the most recognisable comedians in the entertainment industry.

Early Life And Education

Conan Christopher O'Brien was born on April 18, 1963, in Brookline, Massachusetts. He grew up in a large family as one of six children. His father was a physician and professor at Harvard Medical School, while his mother worked as an attorney.

O'Brien studied American history and literature at Harvard University, where he developed a strong interest in comedy. During college, he wrote for the famous humour magazine The Harvard Lampoon and even served as its president for two consecutive terms.

Career In Comedy And Television

Before becoming a household name on television, O'Brien worked as a comedy writer. He wrote for the sketch show Saturday Night Live, where he won an Emmy Award as part of the writing team. He later joined the writers' room of the animated series The Simpsons, eventually becoming a supervising producer.

In 1993, O'Brien became the host of Late Night with Conan O'Brien, replacing David Letterman. Although the show initially faced criticism, it eventually built a loyal fan base and ran successfully for more than 15 years.

He later hosted The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien for a brief period before launching his own talk show, Conan on TBS in 2010. The show ran until 2021 and further cemented his reputation as one of America's most popular late-night hosts.

Beyond television, O'Brien has hosted several major events, including the Emmy Awards, the MTV Movie Awards, and the White House Correspondents' Dinner. He has also toured with live comedy shows and hosts the popular podcast “Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.”

Hosting The Oscars

After being a host for the 2025 Oscars, O'Brien is set to host the 2026 Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15. Speaking about his role, the comedian said hosting the Oscars requires balancing humour with awareness of the world around us.

“My job is to always try and hit this very, very thin line between entertaining people and also acknowledging some of the realities,” he said. “So it is a dance that goes on up until the show begins.”

Personal Life

Conan O'Brien married Liza Powel O'Brien, a playwright and podcast creator, in 2002. The couple has two children — Neve, born in 2003, and Beckett, born in 2005.

A Celebrated Career

Over the years, O'Brien has won multiple Emmy Awards, Writers Guild Awards, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

With decades of experience in comedy and television, he remains one of the most respected figures in entertainment — and all eyes will be on him as he hosts the Oscars once again.

