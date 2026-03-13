Trendspotting: Amid LPG Crisis, Tamil Nadu Tops Searches For Induction Cooktops

Amid LPG supply disruptions due to the US and Israel's ongoing war against Iran in West Asia, people in India appear to be exploring other cooking alternatives. As per Google Trends, this led to a massive surge in online searches for induction stoves over the past few days.

The latest search trends on Google highlight a sharp rise in queries related to 'induction stoves' over the past week, with states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana recording the highest search interest.

1. Tamil Nadu

In the state, queries related to induction stoves have skyrocketed in the last few days, reaching a value of 100, marking the peak popularity for the term.

Within Tamil Nadu, the regions with maximum searches include Siruseri (100), Guduvanchery (96), Ammapettai (94), Padur (90) and Sengundram (86). Several consumer durables stores in the state have witnessed induction stoves being completely sold out, while restocking might take several weeks.

Consumer electronics chains like Sathya Electronics, Prestige Xclusive, and Vasanth & Co are short on induction stoves.

2. Puducherry

A similar situation is being witnessed in Puducherry, where Google Trends shows internet users' interest in induction stoves has reached the value of 86.

The surge in demand for induction cooktops is due to the shortage of LPG cylinders across multiple cities in India.

3. Karnataka

Karnataka is another state that remains severely affected by the LPG shortage crisis. Over the past few days, home appliance stores in Bengaluru have reported a major spike in sales and enquiries related to induction stoves.

This came after Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister KH Muniyappa clarified that domestic LPG supply will not be hit by the ongoing crisis.

Also Read: LPG Shortage: Govt Urges To Refrain From Panic Booking, Says Domestic Production Increased By 30%

4. Telangana

Another state witnessing a sharp rise in searches on Google related to induction stoves is Telangana.

In Hyderabad, The Hans India highlights that popular models of induction cooktops are disappearing from the shelves of stores as soon as they arrive.

This highlights the growing consumer demand for a reliable and more affordable cooking option during the gas supply crisis.

5. Delhi

The national capital, too, remains affected by the LPG crisis, with people looking up to induction stoves as better cooking alternatives.

Shops selling kitchen appliances are witnessing heavy footfalls, with many items such as induction cooktops, rice cookers and electric kettles selling out.

Notably, these are not the only regions witnessing a hike in queries related to induction stoves. In Visakhapatnam, a representative of a mall stated that they sold 120 induction stoves in just two days, calling it "unusual."

"Normally, we sell fewer than five stoves a day,” the person added.

Also Read: LPG Crisis: Zomato, Swiggy Revenue Can See 3% Quarterly Hit If Disruption Lasts A Week, Say Analysts

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