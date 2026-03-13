US-Iran War Live News Updates: US Allows Sale Of Russian Oil At Sea, Netanyahu Prepares To Topple Iran Regime

Friday marked the 14th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

The US Treasury Department announced it was taking steps to further ease sanctions on Russian oil as crude prices surge during the Iran war. The agency said that it was granting a license that authorises the delivery and sale of some sanctioned Russia crude oil and petroleum products for the next month.

Iran's secretive new leader issued his first public statements resolving to keep fighting, promising more pain for Gulf Arab states and threatening to open “other fronts” in a war that has already disrupted world energy supplies, the global economy and international travel. The hard-line stance revealed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's attacks were creating conditions for the Iranian population to topple the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone and discussed the 'serious situation' in the Middle East. Modi expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions in the region and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

