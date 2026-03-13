Get App
LIVE UPDATES

US-Iran War Live News Updates: US Allows Sale Of Russian Oil At Sea, Netanyahu Prepares To Topple Iran Regime

Friday marked the 14th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflictand no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

Read Time: 2 mins
US, Israel-Iran conflict
6 minutes ago

The US Treasury Department announced it was taking steps to further ease sanctions on Russian oil as crude prices surge during the Iran war. The agency said that it was granting a license that authorises the delivery and sale of some sanctioned Russia crude oil and petroleum products for the next month.

Iran's secretive new leader issued his first public statements resolving to keep fighting, promising more pain for Gulf Arab states and threatening to open “other fronts” in a war that has already disrupted world energy supplies, the global economy and international travel. The hard-line stance revealed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's attacks were creating conditions for the Iranian population to topple the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone and discussed the 'serious situation' in the Middle East. Modi expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions in the region and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the updates on US, Israel-Iran War.

Mar 13, 2026 08:10 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Iran's UN Envoy Says Not Going To Close Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's UN Envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated that Iran won't close the Strait of Hormuz, despite threats from the country's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, to use it as a pressure tactic. Iravani emphasised Iran's right to preserve peace and security in the waterway, citing the country's commitment to freedom of navigation under international law.

Mar 13, 2026 08:00 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed

PM Modi Speaks To Iranian President, Expresses Deep Concern Over Situation In Middle East
the serious situation in the region.

Mar 13, 2026 07:50 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Israel Targets Heart Of Beirut

Israeli warplanes pummelled Lebanon, targeting even the busy heart of Beirut, in response to missiles from Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters launched into Israel. One strike hit in a neighbourhood that is close to Lebanon's parliament, United Nations offices and international embassies.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said forces were targeting a “facility affiliated with Hezbollah.”

An Israeli strike also hit in the vicinity of Lebanon's only public university, killing a professor and the director of the science faculty at the campus in Hadath, on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

(Source: AP)

Mar 13, 2026 07:40 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Iran's Nuclear Program Takes More Hits

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli attacks have killed top Iranian nuclear scientists.

Speaking Thursday night at a news conference, Netanyahu denounced Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as a 'puppet of the Revolutionary Guards' who cannot appear in public. And he addressed the Iranian people, saying the moment for a 'new path of freedom' was approaching and that Israel stands with them.
 

 

Mar 13, 2026 07:30 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Mojtaba Is Alive In Some Form, Says Trump

Donald Trump believes Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is likely alive despite not being seen publicly since taking office. "I think he probably is. I think he is damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form," Trump said in an interview with Brian Kilmeade. 

Mar 13, 2026 07:20 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Iranian Leader Calls For US Bases Shutdown

Hosseinian told The Associated Press the new supreme leader was wounded in the attack on his family's home, but 'it is not serious.' The hope is he will attend the massive, state-organised Eid prayer next week that his father traditionally led. Hosseinian added that Iran's strikes on Gulf nations have also been strategic.

"Even when we targeted hotels, we had precise information that they were hosting American and Israeli soldiers," he said.

Khamenei called on Gulf Arabs to "shut down" US bases in the region, saying protection promised by Washington was "nothing more than a lie."

He also said Iran has studied "opening other fronts in which the enemy has little experience and would be highly vulnerable" if the war continues. He did not elaborate, but Iran has been linked to previous attacks on US, Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.

Mar 13, 2026 07:10 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: 'US Didn't Grasp Technical Details', Says Iran's FM

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi says Iran had proposed mechanisms to ensure no nuclear weapons, but the US dismissed it due to a lack of understanding of the technical details. He argues that Americans won't benefit from rising oil prices and tariffs, as these policies only enrich corporations and harm households.

Mar 13, 2026 07:02 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Netanyahu Denounces Iranian Leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's attacks were creating conditions for the Iranian population to topple the government.

"It is in your hands," Netanyahu said at a news conference, addressing the Iranian people. "We are creating the optimal conditions for the fall of the regime."

Mar 13, 2026 06:56 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Mojtaba Vows To Keep Up Attacks To Avenge

Iran's secretive new supreme leader vowed to keep up attacks on Gulf Arab countries and use the effective closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz as leverage against the United States and Israel.

It was his first public statement since being chosen to succeed his father, who was killed in an Israeli strike.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, who Israel suspects was wounded in the opening salvo of the war, has not appeared in public since then.

In the statement read by a state TV news anchor, he vowed to avenge those killed in the war, including in a strike on a school that killed over 165 people.

Mar 13, 2026 06:52 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Administration Takes Steps To Ease Sanction On Russian Oil

The US Treasury Department announced it was taking steps to further ease sanctions on Russian oil as crude prices surge during the Iran war. The agency said that it was granting a license that authorises the delivery and sale of some sanctioned Russia crude oil and petroleum products for the next month.

Trump signalled earlier this week that he would take further action to ease restrictions on sanctioned oil to help make for the loss of oil flowing on the market because of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The move follows the Trump administration granting temporary permission for India to buy Russian oil.
 

(Source: AP)

