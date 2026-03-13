Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Ticks Higher; Oil At $100; Nikkei, Kospi, Hang Seng Down

The GIFT Nifty was up 0.3% at 23,555, indicating a higher open for the benchmark index. Brent oil traded near $100 and theWTInear $96 a barrel.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Ticks Higher; Oil At $100; Nikkei, Kospi, Hang Seng Down
8 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live market coverage!

The GIFT Nifty, a futures contract based on the Nifty 50, was up 0.3% at 23,555, indicating a higher open for the benchmark index. US and European index futures ticked higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2% while the broad-based Topix fell 1.4%. South Korea's blue chip Kospi slumped almost 3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.7%.

Brent oil traded near $100 and the WTI near $96 a barrel following one of the most volatile trading weeks ever, with investors bracing for more upheaval as Iran pledged to keep the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut.

Gold was headed for a second weekly decline as the dollar strengthened and the ongoing war in the Middle East forced oil prices higher. Spot gold edged up 0.4% to $5,099.98 an ounce in Singapore. Silver rose 0.4% to $84.18.

Mar 13, 2026 08:08 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Share Market Live Updates: Coal India Target Price Hike

HSBC on Coal India

  • Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 420 from Rs 380
  • Higher e-auction premiums supportive in the near term
  • Structural oversupply of domestic coal remains a concern
  • Higher gas prices and regional coal prices boosting e-auction premiums and volumes
  • FY28 earnings estimates unchanged as oversupply and weak thermal demand could pressure premiums longer term
  • Near-term outperformance driven by Middle East situation but gains may fade once gas supplies normalise

Mar 13, 2026 07:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Share Market Live Updates: Reliance Industries Target Price Cut

Jefferies on Reliance Industries

  • Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1,740 from Rs 1,820
  • Defensive play amid current market volatility
  • O2C segment benefiting from Middle East supply disruptions which have lifted refining and petrochemical spreads
  • Expect elevated spreads to sustain through the conflict and boost margins in H1FY27
  • Lowered Jio FY27 and FY28 EBITDA estimates by 10% and 6% respectively as tariff hike expectations shift to Dec-2026
  • Raised consolidated FY27 EBITDA estimates by 2% driven by stronger O2C performance
  • Stock trading below long-term averages suggesting limited downside

Mar 13, 2026 07:38 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Oil Prices Today: Check Brent, WTI Levels

Global oil markets remain on edge after one of the most turbulent trading weeks in years, with Brent crude hovering near the $100-per-barrel mark as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz intensify. The international benchmark eased slightly after surging more than 9% in the previous session, while US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded close to $96. The sharp moves reflect growing concerns about supply disruptions as geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East.

img
read-more
Oil Near $100 As Hormuz Crisis Deepens, Markets Brace For Supply Shock

Mar 13, 2026 07:38 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Asian Markets Today Live: Check Nikkei, Hang Seng Movements

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower Friday as oil prices soared on renewed fears that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could further crimp energy supplies, stoking fears of a global economic downturn. A gauge of Asian shares dropped 0.5% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2% while the broad-based Topix fell 1.4%. South Korea's blue chip Kospi slumped almost 3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.7%.

img
read-more
Asian Stocks Track US Declines As Oil In Focus: Markets Wrap

 

Mar 13, 2026 07:29 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

GIFT Nifty Today Live: Index Ticks Higher

The GIFT Nifty, a futures contract based on the Nifty 50, was up 0.3% at 23,555, indicating a higher open for the benchmark index. US and European index futures ticked higher.

India Market Recap

India's benchmark equity indices closed lower for a second consecutive session on Thursday, tracking bearish sentiments across the world. The Nifty 50 ended 227 points or 0.95% lower at 23,639.15. The BSE Sensex shed 1.08% to close at 76,034.42 on weekly expiry day. Intraday, both benchmarks dropped 1.3%. Auto and FMCG were the top sectoral losers on the NSE. 

The broader market outperformed the blue-chip indices, with the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 falling 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

ABB India: UBS Upgrades Stock To Buy; Admits Market Wasn't Aware Of Its Game

ABB India: UBS Upgrades Stock To Buy; Admits Market Wasn't Aware Of Its Game

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search