Gold, Silver Price Today, March 13: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates in India fell marginally on Friday driven primarily due ti weighed geopolitical developments and macroeconomic signals from the United States. However, the turmoil still persists due to volatility in the market with inflation fears due to increasing crude oil prices which is impacting investor sentiment, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Thursday is Rs 1,60,840 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,68,540 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international markets, spot silver gained 0.4% to $84.18 per ounce, and gold traded marginally higher 0.4% to $5,099.98, according to Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,60,550 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,60,330. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,60,270.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,61,010, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,60,800 and Rs 1,60,670 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,68,050 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,67,590 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,68,830 and Rs 2,68,470 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,68,260 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,67,690.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,60,550

Delhi: Rs 1,60,270

Bengaluru: Rs 1,60,670

Chennai: Rs 1,61,010

Hyderabad: Rs 1,60,800

Kolkata: Rs 1,60,330

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,68,050

Delhi: Rs 2,67,590

Bengaluru: Rs 2,68,260

Chennai: Rs 2,68,830

Hyderabad: Rs 2,68,470

Kolkata: Rs 2,67,690

