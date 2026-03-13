Five Stocks To Buy: BSE, NTPC, BHEL, Petronet And GE Shipping | March 13, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing heavily on the power, energy, shipping, and capital market sectors.

Top picks include stock exchange operator BSE, state-run power heavyweights NTPC and BHEL, energy player Petronet LNG, and shipping major Great Eastern Shipping (GE Shipping).

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

BSE

BSE emerged as a strong consensus top pick, with two leading analysts recommending a buy on the stock exchange operator.

Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, advised buying at Rs 2,850 for a target of Rs 2,930, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 2,820.

Milan Vaishnav, Founder and Technical Analyst at Gemstone Equity Research, recommended entering the stock above Rs 2,850 for a higher target of Rs 3,000, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 2,775.

NTPC

Milan Vaishnav of Gemstone Equity Research also sees upside in the state-owned power utility space, identifying a buying opportunity in NTPC. He recommended buying the stock above Rs 390 for a target of Rs 415, setting a strict stop loss at Rs 378.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL)

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities highlighted strong momentum in the heavy electricals and power equipment sector. He recommended buying BHEL at the current market price of Rs 267 for a target of Rs 277, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 262.

Petronet LNG

Swati Hotkar, AVP of Technical Research at Nirmal Bang, identified value in the energy sector, placing a buy call on Petronet. She set an upside target of Rs 315 for the stock, protecting the trade with a stop loss placed at Rs 285.

Great Eastern Shipping (GE Shipping)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives and Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets, recommended a long position on GE Shipping. He advised entering the stock in the Rs 1,470–1,487 range for a target of Rs 1,690, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 1,389.

