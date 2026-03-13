World Sleep Day 2026: India Faces 'Silent Sleep Epidemic', 46% Adults Sleep-Deprived

India is facing what researchers describe as a "silent sleep epidemic." A new report has highlighted that nearly 46% of Indian adults are chronically sleep deprived, with many urban professionals sleeping barely six hours a night.

The report, shared by survey platform Local Circles on Friday, noted that adolescents and young working adults are especially affected due to excessive screen use, irregular schedules and high stress. The survey found that 72% of Indians with sleep interruptions wake up to use the washroom. Other common causes include irregular schedules, external noise, mosquitoes, etc.

"Medical studies now link chronic sleep loss in Indian populations to rising rates of anxiety, depression, hypertension, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, impaired academic performance and even dermatological conditions," the report noted.

Labelling the development as a "silent sleep epidemic" for India, the report highlighted that chronic sleep deprivation is linked to faster cognitive decline and higher dementia risk.

"Recent global meta-analyses further suggest that persistent insomnia increases the risk of Alzheimer's disease, possibly due to impaired clearance of neurotoxic proteins during deep sleep," it said.

Economic Impact

Beyond health, the report also noted the economic impact of sleep deprivation. It cited a study by the RAND Corporation that estimated that insufficient sleep costs five major economies up to $680 billion each year. These losses come from reduced productivity, workplace accidents, higher healthcare expenses and premature deaths.

“With increased digital exposure and post-pandemic stress, experts believe these losses may now be even higher, particularly in rapidly developing economies like India,” the report noted.

Lifestyle Changes Can Help

However, it also cited encouraging data which showed that sleep quality can improve with simple lifestyle changes. Among Indians who sleep well, six in 10 reported that a light dinner, daily exercise and a positive home environment help them achieve a restful and consistent night's sleep. The report was based on a nationwide three-month study that collected 89,000 responses from participants across 393 districts.

"Establishing consistent sleep and wake times helps regulate circadian rhythms and reduces cognitive risks associated with irregular sleep patterns. Relaxing music with slow tempos before bedtime has been shown to reduce sleep onset latency and improve perceived sleep quality, particularly among older adults and hospitalised patients," it noted.

Additionally, morning sunlight boosts melatonin regulation and diets which are high in whole foods with fewer ultra-processed foods also improve sleep.

