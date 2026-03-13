Who Is Shantanu Narayen? Adobe's Longtime CEO Ends His 'Legendary Run' After 18 Years

Shantanu Narayen, who has been the CEO of software service major Adobe for 18 years, announced on Friday that he plans to step down from his role. Narayen said that he will work closely with the board during the transition period and support the next CEO while remaining involved with the company as Board chair.

His announcement comes amid renewed concerns about Adobe's strategy as it faces disruption from artificial intelligence. During nearly two decades at the company, Narayen helped turn Adobe's flagship software such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and InDesign into widely used tools.

On his exit, Narayen told Adobe employees that this was a time for reflection. He also expressed strong optimism about the company's future, noting that Adobe's best days are still ahead.

“This is not a goodbye by any means but a time for reflection. I will ensure that I set up Adobe for its next decade of greatness with the right leader and executive team, in partnership with the Board, while continuing to deliver on our FY26 Must Wins. The opportunity in front of us is extraordinary…,” the CEO said.

Who Is Shantanu Narayen?

Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as the vice president and general manager of its engineering technology group. He became president and COO in 2005 and was appointed as the company CEO in 2007. In 2017, he became chairman and helped drive the company to new heights. Under his leadership, Adobe achieved record revenue and strengthened its position as a global leader in creative and digital media software.

According to Adobe's website, Narayen is also the vice chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and serves on the board of Pfizer. He earlier served as a director of Dell and was a member of the US President's Management Advisory Board.

The 62-year-old Indian-American business executive has received several honours, including Padma Shri, India's top civilian honour. Narayen also received the Economic Times Global Indian of the Year honour in 2018 for his achievements at Adobe.

Before joining Adobe, Narayen held roles at Apple and Silicon Graphics and co-founded the photo-sharing startup Pictra. He earned a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from Osmania University. He also holds a master's degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley.

