Honda City Facelift Launch This Week: Design, Cabin, Price — Everything You Need To Know

Honda Cars India is preparing to launch the City facelift in the Indian market this week. Ahead of its official debut, the updated premium sedan has been spotted for the first time in India which revealed several styling changes that had so far remained hidden. The Honda City continues to be a key model for the brand and is currently offered with a hybrid powertrain option as well. Here's all what we know about Honda City.

Honda City Front-End

According to NDTV, the most noticeable updates on the Honda City facelift are at the front. The sedan now gets redesigned LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a new grille, and Honda's updated H badge positioned on the bonnet.

The front bumper has also been revised and now features sharper, more angular elements, giving the car a more planted appearance. However, the changes remain evolutionary rather than a complete redesign.

The side profile is largely unchanged, although the alloy wheels have been updated. The rear section is not fully visible in the latest images, but the tail lamps and rear bumper are expected to receive revisions.

Cabin And New Tech Touches

Inside, the facelifted City is expected to get minor updates. These may include new upholstery, a larger infotainment screen, and slight revisions to the dashboard layout. Honda may also add new features such as a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster, and connected car technology. The safety package is expected to remain largely unchanged, with six airbags and ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and auto high beam assist.

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Same Engine

Mechanically, the updated Honda City is unlikely to see any major changes. The sedan is expected to continue with the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 121bhp and 145Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic.

The strong hybrid e:HEV variant is also expected to continue without changes. This hybrid setup produces 126hp and comes paired with an e-CVT transmission. It also offers significantly higher fuel efficiency compared to the standard petrol version.

Expected Price

The Honda City facelift is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current model, which is available between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom, according to a report in India Today. Once launched, the updated City will continue to compete with the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus in the Indian market.

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