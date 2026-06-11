Scary Movie India Release Delayed Again? Sequel Disappears From Ticketing Platforms

Fans hoping to catch Scary Movie in Indian theatres this week may be in for a disappointment. The latest installment of the long-running parody franchise appears to have been delayed once again.

The film was originally expected to release in India on June 5 before being shifted to June 12. However, just days before its scheduled arrival, the movie has disappeared from major ticketing platforms, including BookMyShow, and no advance bookings have been opened.

The delay comes despite Paramount Pictures India previously announcing June 12, 2026, as the film's official release date.

No Official Word Yet

Neither Paramount Pictures India nor the local distribution partners have commented on the situation. However, the lack of ticket sales, promotional activity and theatre listings has fuelled speculation that the film will not release as planned this Friday.

Reports have also suggested that the movie could skip a theatrical release and head directly to a streaming platform in India. As of now, no official confirmation has been made regarding such a move.

Industry insiders believe the film may have been affected by the packed June release schedule, with several Hollywood, Bollywood and regional titles competing for theatre screens.

The Story And Cast

Released in the United States on June 5, Scary Movie marks the return of the franchise's most recognisable faces. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall reprise their iconic roles as Shorty Meeks, Ray Wilkins, Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks.

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Directed by Michael Tiddes and co-written by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Craig Wayans and Rick Alvarez, the sixth installment has been described as a spiritual successor to the first two films.

The film reunites Cindy, Brenda, Ray and Shorty when a familiar Ghostface-like killer returns years after the events of the original movie. Along the way, it takes aim at modern horror trends, from reboots and remakes to spin-offs and legacy sequels.

The ensemble cast also includes Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, Cheri Oteri, Dave Sheridan, Chris Elliott, Heidi Gardner, Lochlyn Munro, Olivia Rose Keegan, Sydney Park and several cameo appearances.

With no official clarification yet, Indian audiences are left waiting to find out whether Scary Movie will receive a new theatrical release date or arrive through a different platform altogether.

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