'Evil Dead Burn' Reviews: 'Bloody', 'Beautiful' — Netizens Praise 'Brutal' Horror Sequel

After months of anticipation, Evil Dead Burn has finally hit theatres worldwide, including India, on Friday. Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the standalone sequel introduces a fresh story and a new set of characters while continuing the franchise's signature blend of supernatural horror and graphic gore.
The newest chapter in the Evil Dead franchise has already generated plenty of buzz, with audiences taking to X to share their first reactions. Here's what they are saying.
X Reactions
Early reactions to Evil Dead Burn have been highly positive, with viewers calling it "evilest" one yet. Many praised its intense horror, gore and visuals, while others described it as "worth it" and ranked it among the franchise's best entries.
Cannot emphasize how much I loved that movie, Evil Dead Burn did not disappoint. Brutal. Bloody. Beautiful.#EvilDeadBurn— A-Rod (@BigOlBoomstick) July 10, 2026
Evil Dead Burn is fire. The horror genre is running the score up this year.— SM (@PhotosAndFilms_) July 10, 2026
Some of the shots in evil dead burn just had my jaw on the floor— Sam???? (@0ddsam) July 10, 2026
Evil Dead Burn was quite a ride. Loved it.— J (@FaustusCLV) July 10, 2026
Watched evil dead burn and trust me its worth it— Farhan ???? (@farhan__mehmood) July 10, 2026
I lovedddddd EVIL DEAD BURN— Black magic (@blackmagicblb) July 10, 2026
Goodness definitely top 2 in the franchise with 2013.
This movie reminded me that these deadites dont always just go for the kill after a little bit of mental torture of destroying the host in a front of a loved one but they will dog you out????
I just finished watching the Evil Dead Burn movie (it premiered early!!) and omg I loved it I love the evil dead series so much and I thought they might do a bad job at doing it but they did their job well and didn't hold back YAHHHH— RG (@Rk_a33) July 10, 2026
Evil Dead is one consistent franchise every entry is so good. Burn was brutal!— grabba (@thrash78) July 10, 2026
Some viewers described Evil Dead Burn as the franchise's darkest and most brutal chapter yet, though a few pointed out minor shortcomings.
Evil Dead Burn isn't the best or the funniest, but it is the evilest. Scream has truly shit itself, but Evil Dead still hasn't made a bad movie. Absolutely everyone gets brutalized in Burn, & I was plenty entertained! I do wish the color correction wasn't so overwhelmingly gray.— Fluffy Bean & Alleged "Talented Bitch" (@ErnorWoofer) July 10, 2026
Evil Dead Burn is probably my favorite Evil Dead movie but come on that final shot/line was stolen directly from Ready or Not— chris ☁️ (@christopradam) July 10, 2026
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Not all viewers were impressed. Some felt Evil Dead Burn was the weakest of the newer films, while others called it their least favourite entry in the franchise, with a few even describing it as "brutally awful."
It ranks below both Evil Dead 2013 and now Evil Dead Burn for me personally. Not a bad Evil dead flick but it just didn't scratch that itch like any of the others did— Ekelley (@coyotetango505) July 10, 2026
I was able to see Evil Dead Burn last night and while I did enjoy it, it is probably my least favorite of the Evil Dead films.— TheSlickScalie ???? ???? (@SlickScep) July 10, 2026
Im brave enough to say Evil Dead Burn was not great. Probably the worst out of the new ones they have been making— i am a winner (@darthdunsparce) July 10, 2026
More About The Film
A standalone sequel set in the same universe as Evil Dead Rise (2023), Evil Dead Burn is the sixth theatrical film in the long-running horror franchise.
The story follows Alice, a grieving woman who travels to her late husband's isolated family home, only to find herself trapped after an ancient evil begins possessing her in-laws one by one. Forced to confront terrifying Deadites, she must uncover the truth behind a cursed relic before the evil consumes everyone around her.
The film stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Maude Davey, Erroll Shand, George Pullar, Tapiwa Soropa, Keanu Karim, Alain Chabat and Greta Van Den Brink.
The film currently holds a 73% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 6.9/10 rating on IMDb and an 8.1/10 audience rating on BookMyShow, pointing to a largely positive response from critics and audiences alike.
ALSO READ: 'Evil Dead Burn' Release: Reviews, Recap, Cast, Plot — All You Need To Know
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