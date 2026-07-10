'Evil Dead Burn' Reviews: 'Bloody', 'Beautiful' — Netizens Praise 'Brutal' Horror Sequel

After months of anticipation, Evil Dead Burn has finally hit theatres worldwide, including India, on Friday. Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the standalone sequel introduces a fresh story and a new set of characters while continuing the franchise's signature blend of supernatural horror and graphic gore.

The newest chapter in the Evil Dead franchise has already generated plenty of buzz, with audiences taking to X to share their first reactions. Here's what they are saying.

X Reactions

Early reactions to Evil Dead Burn have been highly positive, with viewers calling it "evilest" one yet. Many praised its intense horror, gore and visuals, while others described it as "worth it" and ranked it among the franchise's best entries.

Some viewers described Evil Dead Burn as the franchise's darkest and most brutal chapter yet, though a few pointed out minor shortcomings.

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Not all viewers were impressed. Some felt Evil Dead Burn was the weakest of the newer films, while others called it their least favourite entry in the franchise, with a few even describing it as "brutally awful."

More About The Film

A standalone sequel set in the same universe as Evil Dead Rise (2023), Evil Dead Burn is the sixth theatrical film in the long-running horror franchise.

The story follows Alice, a grieving woman who travels to her late husband's isolated family home, only to find herself trapped after an ancient evil begins possessing her in-laws one by one. Forced to confront terrifying Deadites, she must uncover the truth behind a cursed relic before the evil consumes everyone around her.

The film stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Maude Davey, Erroll Shand, George Pullar, Tapiwa Soropa, Keanu Karim, Alain Chabat and Greta Van Den Brink.

The film currently holds a 73% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 6.9/10 rating on IMDb and an 8.1/10 audience rating on BookMyShow, pointing to a largely positive response from critics and audiences alike.

ALSO READ: 'Evil Dead Burn' Release: Reviews, Recap, Cast, Plot — All You Need To Know

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