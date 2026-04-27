Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11: Slow Start For Akshay Kumar's Film In Second Week — Collects This Amount

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla is currently under the weekday test, yet again, on its second Monday at the box office. After performing well over its second weekend, the film is preparing for a slow week ahead with gradual figures coming in on Day 11.

Bhooth Bangla - Box Office Collection Day 11

The horror-comedy has collected Rs 1.14 crore on Day 11, across 4,758 shows, reports Sacnilk. With the day currently going on, these numbers have pushed the total India net collections of the film to Rs 114.54 crore. Meanwhile, the total gross collections of India are valued at Rs 136.32 crore.

Occupancy - Day 11

Following the weekday dip, as is usually expected, the film has recorded low occupancies. With the evening and night shows yet to begin, the overall occupancy for day 11 has been reported 5.31% so far. The morning shows saw 5.31% occupancy while the afternoon shows rose to 10.77%, which still falls in the low category.

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Region-Wise Occupancy

Looking at the occupancy across major regions, the National Capital Region (NCR), with 816 shows, recorded a low occupancy of 6.0%. Mumbai, with 519 shows, however, saw 8.0% occupancy rate. Likewise, Pune also recorded the same occupancy but across 209 shows.

Regions like Kolkata, with 218 shows, and Surat, with 168 shows, have recorded the lowest occupancies of 2.0% and 3.0% so far.

Box Office Performance So Far

Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy collected Rs 3.75 crore on Day 0. Opening with Rs 12.25 crore across 12,386 shows, the film quickly gained momentum during its opening weekend. Saturday collected Rs 19 crore while Sunday jumped further to Rs 23 crore, spreading positive feedback among audiences.

However, the first Monday saw a sharp dip of about 70%, as it only collected Rs 6.75 crore. Following the weekday trend, the film collected Rs 8 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.15 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 5.50 crore on Thursday, officially closing the Week 1 collections of Bhooth Bangla at Rs 84.40 crore.

The second weekend witnessed a strong performance, with Day 9 (second Saturday) collecting Rs 10.75 crore and Day 10 (second Sunday) rising further to Rs 12.50 crore.

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The positive word-of-mouth is crucial for the film to hold steady numbers across the week. With competitions like Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is in its sixth week, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla needs to continue to attract an audience to have a long theatrical run.

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