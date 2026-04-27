Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Akshay’s Comedy vs Ranveer’s Epic

Bollywood is witnessing a box office battle as Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla competes with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While the horror-comedy shows solid momentum in its second weekend, Ranveer Singh's film continues to break records in its sixth week.

Bhooth Bangla's Steady Momentum

Bhooth Bangla started with paid previews on April 16, 2026. It delivered a strong second weekend. On the 10th day, it collected about Rs 12.5 crore net, showing a jump of about 16% from Saturday. The film crossed Rs 113 crore net in India. Its worldwide gross nears Rs 180 crore. Positive audience feedback helps maintain occupancy, even with fewer screens.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge — Unstoppable Craze

In contrast, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, remains a cinematic box office phenomenon. Released on March 19, 2026, the spy thriller has already collected over Rs 1,130 crore net in India and crossed Rs 1,777 crore worldwide gross. The sixth Sunday brought in Rs 3.40 crore for the film. Even in its sixth week, the film continues to add respectable numbers, though it has slowed compared to its gigantic opening figures.

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Occupancy Trends

Bhooth Bangla : Despite generating huge pre-release buzz with the Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan reunion and its powerhouse comedy team, Bhooth Bangla has managed decent occupancies till now. The highest occupancy reported for a day was 36.0% on the first Sunday. However, since then, the number of shows has also slowly reduced.

: Despite generating huge pre-release buzz with the Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan reunion and its powerhouse comedy team, Bhooth Bangla has managed decent occupancies till now. The highest occupancy reported for a day was 36.0% on the first Sunday. However, since then, the number of shows has also slowly reduced. Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Likewise, the highly anticipated sequel saw a much higher occupancy rate in the first week, the highest being 76.1%, on the first Sunday.

Week-Wise Collections

Bhooth Bangla : While Bhooth Bangla has recently completed its first week at the box office, the film has officially closed Week 1 collections at a total net of Rs 84.40 crore.

: While Bhooth Bangla has recently completed its first week at the box office, the film has officially closed Week 1 collections at a total net of Rs 84.40 crore. Dhurandhar: The Revenge: On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 broke several records and collected monumental figures with the Week 1 collections concluding at a total net of Rs 674.17 crore. Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore. Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore. Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore. Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Key Factors

Bhooth Bangla : The nostalgic reunion of Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar, family-friendly entertainment, and positive word-of-mouth.

: The nostalgic reunion of Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar, family-friendly entertainment, and positive word-of-mouth. Dhurandhar 2: The high production value, Ranveer Singh's strong screen presence, intense action, and pan-India reach.

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As Bhooth Bangla enters its second set of weekdays, maintaining steady momentum will be crucial for its long-term success. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, meanwhile, continues to march towards becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

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