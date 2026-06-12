Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 12

- Nifty fell 0.23% to 23,161.60, extending losses for a second session
- Sensex declined 0.20% to 73,832.55, ending a two-day gaining streak
- Infosys partnered with CMMI Institute for an AI Maturity Framework
Good morning!
India Market Recap
Benchmark indices closed lower with Nifty extending losses for a second straight session while Sensex ended its two-day gaining streak. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.23% to 23,161.60, down 53.35 points. The BSE Sensex declined 0.20% to 73,832.55, losing 150.63 points.
Stocks In News
- Happiest Minds: The company has launched its new Agentic AI Platform called 'Rel(AI) Build'.
- Maithan Alloys: The NCLT has formally approved the merger of its subsidiaries, Impex Metal and Ierro Alloys, into the company.
- Infosys: The IT major entered into a pact with the CMMI Institute for an AI Maturity Framework.
- Gujarat Alkalies: The company paid Rs 32 crore to successfully acquire a 26% equity stake in Cleanmax Sphere Energy.
- TBO Tek: The name of its subsidiary, Tek Travels DMCC, has been officially changed to Tek Travels FZCO.
- Tata Capital: The NBFC has allotted Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,030 crore on a private placement basis.
- Astral: The company's subsidiary will acquire a 60% partnership interest in DSS for a consideration of Rs 39.1 crore.
- Electronics Mart: Commenced commercial operations at a new store in Andhra Pradesh under the 'Bajaj Electronics' brand.
- NLC India: The government sold a 2.7% stake in the state-owned firm, reducing its total shareholding to 69.47%.
- Ratnaveer Precision: The company plans to issue equity shares worth Rs 330 crore on a rights basis.
- Avanti Feeds: The company announced it will invest Euro 4,00,000 into its Netherlands-based subsidiary.
- Centum Electronics: A French Court approved the restructuring plan for its subsidiary, Centum T&S. Under the plan, MBDA France will acquire the key business, while SII will take over the Toulouse and Belgium units, successfully clearing the sale of these business activities.
- IRCTC: The government has appointed Rajneesh Narain as the new Director (Finance) of the company.
- ITI: Received listing approval from the BSE and NSE for 19.65 lakh preferential shares. These shares were issued to promoters on a preferential basis and included a premium of Rs 290.25 per share.
- Thomas Cook (India): The company will issue a corporate guarantee of THB 53 million to its subsidiary, Asian Trails.
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- GNG Electronics: Promoter Vidhi S Khandelwal sold a 3.9% stake in the company, reducing her total shareholding to 74.77%.
- Cyient: The IT engineering firm has fixed June 17 as the record date for its upcoming Rs 720 crore share buyback.
- PCBL Chemical: The company commissioned a 20,000 MTPA production line at its Mundra facility, expanding into high-value printing segments to target growing digital and UV printing demand.
- Deccan Gold: The company is accelerating its Kyrgyzstan Gold Project as it rapidly draws closer to commercial production.
- Affle 3i: The company was granted an Indian patent for its AI system covering a conversational agent system. This patent, focused on monitoring multiple AI agents, was earlier secured in the US market.
- Edelweiss Financial: Its NCD issue of up to Rs 3,000 crore will close early on June 12 instead of the originally planned June 19 due to strong demand.
- SP Apparels: The company entered into a £4 million loan agreement with its UK subsidiary.
- Windsor Machines: Received exchange approvals for 7 lakh shares to be issued on a preferential basis.
- SBI: The government has nominated Sanjay Lohia as a Director on the Central Board of the bank.
- Motisons Jewellers: The company closed its QIP issue early on June 11 due to strong QIB demand, allotting 135.7 crore shares at Rs 11.05 per share, representing a 4.6% discount to the floor price.
- Hindustan Oil: The company has halted gas sales from its B-80 field due to necessary asset integrity-related maintenance.
- E2E Networks: The BSE has approved the listing of Rs 20.5 crore worth of shares.
- Vedanta Iron and Steel: The company's shares are scheduled to officially list on the exchanges on June 15.
- KRN Heat Exchanger: The promoters sold a 1.52% equity stake in the company, reducing their overall holding from 67.22% to 65.69%.
- Indo Thai Securities: The NCLT Indore bench has directed a meeting of shareholders to consider the proposed demerger with ITFSL.
- Anupam Rasayan: The specialty chemicals maker successfully commercialised ETFA (Ethyl trifluoroacetate) using flow chemistry.
- Dabur India: The US FDA issued Import Alert 66-40 for the company's Silvassa unit. The company clarified that it expects no impact on financials or operations, as the order concerns only a small part of the manufacturing plant that generates insignificant revenue. Domestic products are not impacted, and the company is engaging with the FDA for preventive action plans.
- Sagility: Signed a definitive pact to acquire 100% of Careseed LLC for an amount up to $30 million.
- JK Paper: Acquired an additional 40.1 lakh shares (15.40% stake) in Borkar Packaging, increasing its total shareholding to 87.36%.
- Federal Bank: Launched a new variant of its FCNR (B) deposit scheme called 'FCNR Max' specifically tailored for its NRI customers.
- Adani Enterprises: Its Joint Venture, AdaniConneX, completed the 100% acquisition of MBEL for a consideration of Rs 765 crore.
Bulk Block Deals
- Lenskart Solutions: Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust sold 4 cr shares, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 1.20 cr shares, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund bought 32.24 lk shares, National Pension System (NPS) Trust bought 30.61 lk shares and 20 lk shares, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 22.44 lk shares, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 22.04 lk shares, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company bought 20.40 lk shares, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) bought 13.26 lk shares, Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund bought 13.26 lk shares, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 12.24 lk shares, Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius bought 11.22 lk shares, Societe Generale bought 10.20 lk shares, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 10.20 lk shares, HDFC Life Insurance Company bought 10.20 lk shares, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company bought 10.20 lk shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 9.18 lk shares, Ghisallo Master Fund bought 8.16 lk shares, Kotak Funds–India Midcap Fund bought 7.14 lk shares, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius bought 6.12 lk shares, Alpha Alternatives Equity Absolute Return Fund bought 5.10 lk shares, and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 5.10 lk shares at Rs. 490 each.
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- GNG Electronics: Vidhi S Khandelwal sold 44.87lk shares, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 6.41 lk shares, Goldman Sachs Funds–Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio bought 6.41lk shares, Trust Mutual Fund bought 6.41 lk shares, ITI Mutual Fund bought 6.41 lk shares, Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 6.41 lk shares, Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series II bought 6.41 lk shares, Mobius Investment Trust bought 4.95 lk shares, and MCP Emerging Markets Fund bought 1.45lk shares at Rs. 390 each
- Vintage Coffee & Beverages: SBI Funds Management bought 16.81lk shares at price Rs. 158 each and 38.51lk shares at price Rs. 153.3 each, and Sneha Sadhwani sold 25lk shares at price Rs. 155.58 each.
Insider Trade
- Ravindra Energy: Khandepar Investments Promoter pledges 70 lk equity shares.
- MSP Steel & Power: Sampat Marketing Company , Promoter Group, acquired 21 lk shares, Shree Vinay Finvest, Promoter Group, acquired 85.50 lk shares, and Ilex Private, Promoter Group, acquired 49.80 lk shares.
- KCP: VRK Grnadsons Investments Promoter Group acquired 89505 shares.
- GRM Overseas: Atul Garg Promoter and Director acquired 4.5 lk shares.
- GNG Electronics: Vidhi S Khandelwal Promoter disposed 44.87 lk shares.
- Gandhar Oil Refinery: Ramesh Babulal Parekh Promoter & Director acquired 25738 shares
F&O Cues
- Nifty June futures is down 0.05% to 23227 at a premium of 66 points.
- Nifty Options 16th June Maximum Call open interest at 24000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21200
- Securities in ban period: Kaynes
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