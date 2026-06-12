South Korea vs Czechia Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Group A Match On TV, Online?

South Korea will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Czechia on matchday 1 at the Estadio Guadalajara, Zapopan, Mexico.

This is the second match in Group A, which also has Mexico, one of the three co-hosts, and South Africa. South Korea, the most successful Asian team at the marquee tournament, are laced with talents such as Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae.

Czechia, meanwhile, are returning to the World Cup after last playing in the 2006 edition. The 40th ranked team have some capable stars such as Adam Hlozek, Patrik Schick and Pavel Sulc.

Match Start Time, Venue

The Korea Republic vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start from 7.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday. The match will be played at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

Match Referee: Amin Mohammed.

Head To Head

South Korea and Czechia have faced thrice in the past, with each team winning a game and another match ending in a draw. They last met in June 2016 in a friendly. South Korea beat Czechia 2-1 in Prague on that day.

Form Guide: Last Five Games

South Korea: W-W-L-L-W

W-W-L-L-W Czechia: W-W-W-W-W

Korea Republic

Lineups (3-4-2-1): Seung-Gyu Kim, Han-Beom Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Gi-Hyuk Lee, Young-Woo Seol, In-Beom Hwang, Jae-Sung Lee, Tae-Seok Lee, Kang-In Lee, Hee-Chan Hwang, Heung-Min Son.

Seung-Gyu Kim, Han-Beom Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Gi-Hyuk Lee, Young-Woo Seol, In-Beom Hwang, Jae-Sung Lee, Tae-Seok Lee, Kang-In Lee, Hee-Chan Hwang, Heung-Min Son. Coach: Myung Bo Hong

Czechia

Lineups (3-4-2-1): Matej Kovár, Stepán Chaloupek, Robin Hranác, Ladislav Krejcí, Vladimír Coufal, Tomás Soucek, Lukás Cerv, David Jurásek, Lukás Provod, Pavel Sulc, Patrik Schick.

Matej Kovár, Stepán Chaloupek, Robin Hranác, Ladislav Krejcí, Vladimír Coufal, Tomás Soucek, Lukás Cerv, David Jurásek, Lukás Provod, Pavel Sulc, Patrik Schick. Coach: Miroslav Koubek

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How To Watch a Live Telecast?

The Korea Republic vs Czechia match will be broadcasted live on Unite8 Sports television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Korea Republic vs Czechia match on the Zee5 app and website in India.

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