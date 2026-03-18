Dhurandhar 2 Regional Premieres Cancelled Hours Before Release Due To Tech Delay

The much-awaited paid premieres of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge faced a major setback across south India on March 18 as shows in regional languages were abruptly cancelled due to technical delays in content delivery.

According to reports, premiere screenings in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam were affected after the digital files and key delivery messages — essential for screening films in theatres — failed to arrive on time. The issue impacted multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, leading to widespread disruption just hours before the scheduled shows.

In the Telugu states, cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada witnessed last-minute cancellations. Several multiplexes reportedly waited until around 6 PM for the content to be delivered, but with no update, screenings had to be called off. In some cases, theatres replaced the Telugu version with the original Hindi version featuring English subtitles to accommodate audiences, while others opted for full refunds.

A similar situation unfolded in Karnataka, where Kannada-dubbed versions could not be screened due to delays in the final digital master upload. In Kerala, premiere shows in major centres such as Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram were cancelled barely an hour before showtime, leaving fans disappointed.

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Tamil Nadu also saw disruptions, with theatres like Vetri Cinemas and Vettri Theatres issuing public apologies. While some venues attempted to proceed with Hindi screenings, several Tamil shows were completely scrapped due to technical issues.

Industry sources say the Hindi version was ready on time, but a technical issue during post-production delayed the regional versions, so they couldn't be delivered to theatres in time for the preview shows in the South region.

The cancellations have caused a big loss in preview earnings in South India, where there was strong interest in the sequel.

With thousands of tickets already sold, exhibitors have announced that online bookings will be refunded automatically, while those who purchased tickets at counters can claim refunds directly at theatres.

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The makers are now working to resolve the issue before the film's official release on March 19. The focus remains on ensuring a smooth rollout across all languages, as the film aims for a strong pan-India opening despite the unexpected setback.

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