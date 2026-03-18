Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples Asking Affidavit From Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday reacted to Badrinath, Kedarnath temples asking affidavit from Sara Ali Khan and said that everyone is Sanatani.

Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Hemant Dwivedi on Tuesday stated that if film actress Sara Ali Khan submits an affidavit declaring her faith in Sanatan, she will be granted entry to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple complexes.

Speaking at a press conference here, Dwivedi said, "Those (non-Hindus) who have faith in Sanatan Dharma—and who provide a written declaration stating, 'I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva'—are all welcome."

Meanwhile, reacting to the development when asked, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut said Kangana said, “Sab Sanatani hai. Yahan pe jo bhi hai, sab Sanatani hai. Kyunki hamara jab janam hua hai..Sanatan matlab jiska naa aadi hai na ant. Sare religion hazaar, pandra sau saal puraane hai. Sanatan hi hai jo satya hai. To vo bhi Sanatani hi hai. Ab unko satya likhne mai kya ghabrahat? Likh dijiye. (Everyone is a Sanatani. Every person here is a Sanatani. Because when we were born…Sanatan means no beginning, no end. All religions are around 1000-1500 years old. Sanatan is the only one who's true. She (Sara) is also Sanatani. Now, why will she have to fear writing the truth?)"

#WATCH | " Sab sanatani hain...Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain...Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth," says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, on reports of Badrinath, Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman asking actor Sara Ali Khan to submit an affidavit to offer… pic.twitter.com/Zz5V4bsnai — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Can Visit Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples After Submitting Proof Of Faith: BKTC

During an event in 2025, Sara Ali Khan spoke about how humbling the place feels.

She said, “I remember asking my mom, ' What am I. And she told me I'm Indian. I don't look at it like that. I don't go to Kedarnath so I can get love for it. I did a movie, and I got love for it. I am grateful for that love. But my personal trip to Kedarnath, with due respect to anybody who likes it or hates it, is not about any of you. It's about me. And I feel comfortable there. I feel peaceful there. I feel happy there.”

Meanwhile, on preparations for the Char Dham Yatra (pilgrimage), scheduled to commence next month, Dwivedi said preparations are proceeding in full swing.

Within a span of just 10 days, up until March 16, more than 6 lakh devotees have already registered for the pilgrimage to the four holy shrines, the chairman said.

ALSO READ: Aditya Dhar Has This Message For Fans Ahead Of 'Dhurandhar 2' Release

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