Dhurandhar 2: Did Yami Gautam Secretly Watch Ranveer Singh's Film In Packed Theatre?

While the world is enjoying Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge's massive success, actress Yami Gautam decided to watch the spy thriller in a packed theatre.

In a viral video, Yami was spotted watching her husband's directorial blockbuster in a theatre that looked jam-packed.

The small clip, shared by her sister Surilie Gautam, has now gone viral on social media. In the Instagram story posted, Yami is seen reacting candidly to her cameo in the movie Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, while the theatre is packed with people.

In the first video shared by Surilie, Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano is seen on the theatre screen while recording Yami's candid reaction to the same. Surilie wrote, "Outstanding ❤️????????" with a sticker of Movie time on her Instagram story.

Posting the same video, with Yami silently shushing her while blushing, she gave a shoutout to Aditya Dhar and appreciated his work.

She wrote, "Take a bow yet again for one and only @adityadharfilms ???????? Another masterpiece !! Spectacular film and we are incredibly proud of you And over the moon celebrating your success ❤️

Adding to the praise, she heartily mentioned her sister and wrote, "And my beautiful sister who is the pillar of strength and luck @yamigautam Love you guys and letssss partyyyyyy nowwwww ????❤️????????"

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Slows Down, Weekend Revival Expected

Later, Yami Gautam reshared the story and wrote, "Love you❤️❤️❤️ "

Yami Gautam's Cameo

Yami Gautam's cameo in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is of a nurse named Shazia Bano. She is an Indian undercover agent who has a very small but important role in the movie. She helps Ranveer Singh's character in a mission, further raising the stakes of the movie.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar Calls AI Sikh Smoking Controversy 'Misleading, False'; Warns Action

Though in a small role, Yami Gautam has garnered immense praise for her acting. This role has further leveled up the game for Yami in terms of her spectacular acting. She was recently seen in Haq alongside Emraan Hashmi, which received a lot of support and admiration.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has now successfully crossed Rs 1000 crore in worldwide gross collection. With 9 days at the box office, the domestic gross collections currently stand at Rs 827.87 crore, while the total net collections are reported as Rs 693.28 crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.