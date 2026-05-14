Tata Motors PV, JSW Steel, HAL, Apollo Tyres, United Spirits, Voltas Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, JSW Steel, Hindustan Aeronautics, Apollo Tyres, United Spirits and Voltas will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Thursday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Tata Motors PV is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,08,959.7 crore and profit at Rs 4,351.4 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 8,987 crore with margin at 8.2%.

Earnings Estimate Company Revenue Ebitda Margin Profit Allied Blenders and Distillers Rs 1,011.08 crore Rs 151.97 crore 15% Rs 80.83 crore Apollo Tyres Rs 7,471 crore Rs 1,037.41 crore 13.9% Rs 432.79 crore Caplin Point Laboratories Rs 562.7 crore Rs 193.9 crore 34.5% Rs 161 crore Chalet Hotels Rs 559.7 crore Rs 257.7 crore 46% Rs 125.7 crore Data Patterns (India) Rs 405.44 crore Rs 177.01 crore 43.7% Rs 131.75 crore Hindustan Aeronautics Rs 13,194.7 crore Rs 4,585.9 crore 34.8% Rs 3,348 crore JSW Steel Rs 49,871.99 crore Rs 8,525.99 crore 17.1% Rs 2,669 crore Kalpataru Projects International Rs 7,914 crore Rs 627.5 crore 7.9% Rs 280.1 crore Muthoot Finance Rs 2,747 crore Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Rs 1,08,959.7 crore Rs 8,987 crore 8.2% Rs 4,351.4 crore United Spirits Rs 3,119 crore Rs 569.55 crore 18.3% Rs 432.11 crore Voltas Rs 5,057 crore Rs 341 crore 6.7% Rs 253.29 crore

JSW Steel is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 49,871.99 crore. Profit is estimated to be at Rs 2,669 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 8,525.99 crore with a margin at 17.10%.

HAL is expected to report revenue at Rs 13,194.7 crore and profit of Rs 2,669 crore. Ebitda will be at Rs 4,585.9 crore and margin of 34.8%.

Earnings Today

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, Alivus Life Sciences Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Borana Weaves Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Clean Science and Technology Ltd, CMS Info Systems Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Deep Industries Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, EPL Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Jtekt India Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, KRBL Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd-$, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd-$, P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd

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