Tata Motors PV, JSW Steel, HAL, Apollo Tyres, United Spirits, Voltas Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, JSW Steel, Hindustan Aeronautics, Apollo Tyres, United Spirits and Voltas will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Thursday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.
Tata Motors PV is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,08,959.7 crore and profit at Rs 4,351.4 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 8,987 crore with margin at 8.2%.
|Company
|Revenue
|Ebitda
|Margin
|Profit
|Allied Blenders and Distillers
|Rs 1,011.08 crore
|Rs 151.97 crore
|15%
|Rs 80.83 crore
|Apollo Tyres
|Rs 7,471 crore
|Rs 1,037.41 crore
|13.9%
|Rs 432.79 crore
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|Rs 562.7 crore
|Rs 193.9 crore
|34.5%
|Rs 161 crore
|Chalet Hotels
|Rs 559.7 crore
|Rs 257.7 crore
|46%
|Rs 125.7 crore
|Data Patterns (India)
|Rs 405.44 crore
|Rs 177.01 crore
|43.7%
|Rs 131.75 crore
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|Rs 13,194.7 crore
|Rs 4,585.9 crore
|34.8%
|Rs 3,348 crore
|JSW Steel
|Rs 49,871.99 crore
|Rs 8,525.99 crore
|17.1%
|Rs 2,669 crore
|Kalpataru Projects International
|Rs 7,914 crore
|Rs 627.5 crore
|7.9%
|Rs 280.1 crore
|Muthoot Finance
|Rs 2,747 crore
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|Rs 1,08,959.7 crore
|Rs 8,987 crore
|8.2%
|Rs 4,351.4 crore
|United Spirits
|Rs 3,119 crore
|Rs 569.55 crore
|18.3%
|Rs 432.11 crore
|Voltas
|Rs 5,057 crore
|Rs 341 crore
|6.7%
|Rs 253.29 crore
JSW Steel is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 49,871.99 crore. Profit is estimated to be at Rs 2,669 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 8,525.99 crore with a margin at 17.10%.
HAL is expected to report revenue at Rs 13,194.7 crore and profit of Rs 2,669 crore. Ebitda will be at Rs 4,585.9 crore and margin of 34.8%.
Earnings Today
Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, Alivus Life Sciences Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Borana Weaves Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Clean Science and Technology Ltd, CMS Info Systems Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Deep Industries Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, EPL Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Jtekt India Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, KRBL Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd-$, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd-$, P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd
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