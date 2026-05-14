Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 14

Good Morning!

The market ended the session with marginal gains, following the bloodbath seen on Monday and Tuesday. Nifty reclaimed 23,400 by closing while Sensex closed 50 points higher as markets bounce back.

Asian stocks declined for a second straight session on Wednesday as a record-setting rally in semiconductor shares lost momentum and stronger-than-expected US inflation reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates next year.

Earnings In Focus

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, Alivus Life Sciences Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Borana Weaves Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Clean Science and Technology Ltd, CMS Info Systems Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Deep Industries Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, EPL Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Jtekt India Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, KRBL Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd-$, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd-, P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 14: Nifty Faces Hurdle At 23,550 After Snapping Four-Day Losing Streak; Check Key Levels

Earnings After Market Hours

LIC Housing Finance (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total income down 1.3% at Rs 7,212 crore versus Rs 7,304 crore.

Net profit up 8.7% at Rs 1,493 crore versus Rs 1,373 crore.

Tata Motors CV (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 22.3% at Rs 24,452 crore versus Rs 19,999 crore.

EBITDA up 35.6% at Rs 3,307 crore versus Rs 2,438 crore.

EBITDA margin up 130 bps at 13.5% versus 12.2%.

Net profit up 69.6% at Rs 2,406 crore versus Rs 1,419 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share. The company noted that EBIT margin rise was limited due to higher input costs, and it has received most regulatory nods for the Iveco acquisition.

Bharti Hexacom (Q4, QoQ)

Revenue up 2.3% at Rs 2,414 crore versus Rs 2,360 crore.

EBITDA up 1.0% at Rs 1,267 crore versus Rs 1,254 crore.

EBITDA margin down 70 bps at 52.5% versus 53.2%.

Net profit down 5.8% at Rs 447 crore versus Rs 474 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 18 per share.

Bharti Airtel (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 2.6% at Rs 55,383 crore versus Rs 53,982 crore.

EBITDA up 2.3% at Rs 31,492 crore versus Rs 30,783 crore.

EBITDA margin down 10 bps at 56.9% versus 57.0%.

Net profit up 10.5% at Rs 7,325 crore versus Rs 6,631 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 24 per share.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 10.8% at Rs 2,283 crore versus Rs 2,061 crore.

EBITDA up 1.1% at Rs 271 crore versus Rs 268 crore.

EBITDA margin down 110 bps at 11.9% versus 13.0%.

Net loss at Rs 534 crore versus a profit of Rs 169.5 crore.

Note: The company saw a one-time loss of Rs 716 crore in Q4. The board declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Kaynes Technology (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 26.2% at Rs 1,242.6 crore versus Rs 984.5 crore.

EBITDA up 15.4% at Rs 193.7 crore versus Rs 167.9 crore.

EBITDA margin down 140 bps at 15.6% versus 17.0%.

Net profit down 21.5% at Rs 91.2 crore versus Rs 116.2 crore.

Note: The board reappointed Jairam Paravastu Sampath as Whole-Time Director for 5 years.

ZF Commercial (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.2% at Rs 1,155 crore versus Rs 1,012 crore.

EBITDA up 8.5% at Rs 190 crore versus Rs 175 crore.

EBITDA margin down 90 bps at 16.4% versus 17.3%.

Net profit up 15.5% at Rs 146 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share and approved a 5:1 bonus issue (record date June 24).

Zaggle Prepaid (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 618 crore versus Rs 526 crore.

EBITDA up 11.9% at Rs 58.3 crore versus Rs 52.1 crore.

EBITDA margin down 50 bps at 9.4% versus 9.9%.

Net profit up 11.6% at Rs 40.6 crore versus Rs 36.4 crore.

Oil India (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 9.9% at Rs 10,013 crore versus Rs 9,111 crore.

EBITDA up 30.7% at Rs 3,281 crore versus Rs 2,510 crore.

EBITDA margin up 530 bps at 32.8% versus 27.5%.

Net profit up 75.7% at Rs 2,100 crore versus Rs 1,195 crore.

Note: Its arm formed a JV with Hindustan Waste Treatment to develop compressed biogas projects.

DCM Shriram (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 11.7% at Rs 3,373 crore versus Rs 3,019 crore.

EBITDA down 12.9% at Rs 353 crore versus Rs 405 crore.

EBITDA margin down 290 bps at 10.5% versus 13.4%.

Net profit at Rs 370 crore versus Rs 179 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share and approved financial assistance to its arm up to Rs 100 crore.

Bombay Burmah (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 4,818 crore versus Rs 4,519 crore.

EBITDA up 3.8% at Rs 833 crore versus Rs 802 crore.

EBITDA margin down 50 bps at 17.3% versus 17.8%.

Net profit up 43.8% at Rs 444 crore versus Rs 309 crore.

TVS Holdings (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total Income up 32.3% at Rs 15,618 crore versus Rs 11,808 crore.

Note: The board approved raising funds up to Rs 1,100 crore via NCDs and Commercial Papers.

Metropolis Health (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 23.0% at Rs 425 crore versus Rs 345 crore.

EBITDA up 73.4% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 62.3 crore.

EBITDA margin up 740 bps at 25.4% versus 18.0%.

Net profit at Rs 50.9 crore versus Rs 21.9 crore.

DLF (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 42.0% at Rs 1,814 crore versus Rs 3,128 crore.

EBITDA down 58.0% at Rs 411 crore versus Rs 978 crore.

EBITDA margin down 870 bps at 22.6% versus 31.3%.

Net profit down 1.1% at Rs 1,269 crore versus Rs 1,282 crore.

Note: The company saw a one-time gain of Rs 28 crore in Q4. The board declared a dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Man Infraconstruction (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 50.5% at Rs 145.5 crore versus Rs 293.8 crore.

EBITDA down 82.2% at Rs 18.9 crore versus Rs 106.5 crore.

EBITDA margin down 2320 bps at 13.0% versus 36.2%.

Net profit down 44.3% at Rs 42.8 crore versus Rs 76.9 crore.

eClerx Services (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 1,107 crore versus Rs 1,070 crore.

EBITDA up 2.7% at Rs 284 crore versus Rs 276 crore.

EBITDA margin down 20 bps at 25.6% versus 25.8%.

Net profit down 1.4% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 192 crore.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 18.5% at Rs 858 crore versus Rs 724 crore.

EBITDA up 32.8% at Rs 300 crore versus Rs 226 crore.

EBITDA margin up 380 bps at 35.0% versus 31.2%.

Net profit up 39.4% at Rs 206 crore versus Rs 148 crore.

Balaji Amines (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 11.9% at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 353 crore.

EBITDA up 39.8% at Rs 94.3 crore versus Rs 67.4 crore.

EBITDA margin up 480 bps at 23.9% versus 19.1%.

Net profit up 57.6% at Rs 63.2 crore versus Rs 40.1 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 11 per share.

Signature Global (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 1,107 crore versus Rs 520 crore.

EBITDA up 29.7% at Rs 56.5 crore versus Rs 43.6 crore.

EBITDA margin down 330 bps at 5.1% versus 8.4%.

Net profit at Rs 1,152 crore versus Rs 61.1 crore.

NLC India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 31.5% at Rs 5,043 crore versus Rs 3,836 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 1,775 crore versus Rs 861 crore.

EBITDA margin up 1270 bps at 35.2% versus 22.5%.

Net profit at Rs 1,394 crore versus Rs 482 crore.

Interarch Building (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 8.7% at Rs 504 crore versus Rs 464 crore.

EBITDA up 8.0% at Rs 52.8 crore versus Rs 48.9 crore.

EBITDA margin flat at 10.5%.

Net profit down 5.4% at Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 38.7 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 12.5 per share.

CARE Ratings (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 19.1% at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 110 crore.

EBITDA up 28.2% at Rs 60.8 crore versus Rs 47.4 crore.

EBITDA margin up 330 bps at 46.5% versus 43.2%.

Net profit up 24.0% at Rs 52.8 crore versus Rs 42.6 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 14 per share.

ADF Foods (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 23.7% at Rs 196.7 crore versus Rs 159.1 crore.

EBITDA up 38.9% at Rs 34.3 crore versus Rs 24.7 crore.

EBITDA margin up 190 bps at 17.4% versus 15.5%.

Net profit up 57.6% at Rs 25.9 crore versus Rs 16.4 crore.

Redington (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 25.6% at Rs 33,213 crore versus Rs 26,440 crore.

EBITDA up 2.9% at Rs 614 crore versus Rs 597 crore.

EBITDA margin down 50 bps at 1.8% versus 2.3%.

Net profit down 41.3% at Rs 391 crore versus Rs 666 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Quality Power (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 281 crore versus Rs 108 crore.

EBITDA up 85.2% at Rs 30.3 crore versus Rs 16.3 crore.

EBITDA margin down 430 bps at 10.8% versus 15.1%.

Net profit up 74.8% at Rs 33.9 crore versus Rs 19.4 crore.

Note: The board approved raising up to $75 million via QIP or other modes.

Tourism Finance Corp (Q4, YoY)

Total income up 6.5% at Rs 73.9 crore versus Rs 69.5 crore.

Net profit up 6.0% at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 30.2 crore.

Sagar Cements (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 787 crore versus Rs 658 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 81.6 crore versus Rs 36.8 crore.

EBITDA margin up 480 bps at 10.4% versus 5.6%.

Net profit at Rs 87.6 crore versus a loss of Rs 70.8 crore.

Note: The company has formed a new division, 'Superfine Building Materials'.

Stocks In News

Bharti Airtel: The company's board has approved the issuance of up to 14.6 crore shares (worth Rs 28,220 crore) at Rs 1,923 per share to Indian Continent Investment, as part of a $2.9 billion stock swap for a 16.31% stake in Airtel Africa. Separately, the board reappointed Sunil Bharti Mittal as Chairman for a 5-year term starting October 1.

Zydus Lifesciences: The board is scheduled to meet on May 19 to consider a share buyback proposal. Meanwhile, its subsidiary, Zydus Worldwide, is set to acquire Assertio Holdings for $166.4 million.

PNC Infratech: The company has emerged as the L1 Bidder for a Rs 572 crore construction project floated by the UP State Bridge Corp.

Bajel Projects: The company secured two major orders from PowerGrid Corp worth Rs 200-300 crore each—one for a 400kV Transmission Line Package and another for a 765kV AIS Substation Package in Maharashtra.

Berger Paints: The company announced that its RTA, CB Mgmt, has merged with MUFG Intime India, leading to a subsequent name change for the entity.

VA Tech Wabag: The water technology company has signed a pact with PEAK Sustainability Ventures to develop its first Bio-CNG plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Creative Newtech: The company has secured an order worth Rs 36 crore from the Food Corporation.

Zaggle Prepaid: The company has appointed Venkatesh Ramachandran as Group CFO, transitioning Rajesh Tummalaganti back to Deputy CFO. Separately, Zaggle signed asset purchase pacts to acquire contracts, IP, and software from Dice Enterprises.

IDBI Bank: The bank will mull raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via long-term bonds to finance infrastructure and affordable housing projects.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical firm received US FDA approval for its Famotidine Injection vials, which are used to treat intractable ulcers.

Paramount Communications: The company's board has approved raising Rs 92.4 crore via an equity issue of 2.2 crore shares at Rs 42 per share, alongside issuing 72 lakh warrants worth Rs 30.2 crore.

Max Estates: The real estate developer has launched a new residential project in Gurugram with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,200 crore. The project is part of Estate 361, which holds a massive total GDV of Rs 9,000 crore.

NBCC (India): The state-owned construction firm has bagged two new construction orders aggregating to Rs 131 crore.

Bajaj Electricals: The consumer durables maker announced that Ashween Anand will join as CFO-Designate, effective May 14, pending formal board approval.

Jana Small Finance Bank: The bank's board is scheduled to meet on May 18 to consider various fundraising options.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: Further expanding its footprint, the company has acquired ARAI Solutions for Rs 11 crore.

Easy Trip Planners: The online travel agency has approved a Rs 500 crore fundraising plan via a rights issue of equity shares.

GR Infraprojects: The infrastructure firm has completed a Rs 927 crore road project in Punjab, receiving the official completion certificate from the Independent Engineer.

TeamLease Services: The staffing company has filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging a show-cause notice issued by the EPFO on April 13.

Interarch Building: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canada's ER Steel to expand its Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) and structural steel business into North America.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company received a Provisional Certificate for an NHAI project in Karnataka, marking the third Commercial Operation Date (CoD) for an 8.29 km stretch. Total completed stretches for the project now stand at 50.57 km.

Refex Industries: The company has secured a Rs 36 crore order for the supply of a bulk industrial commodity.

Dynacons Systems: The IT solutions provider has been listed in the Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026 index for the fifth consecutive time.

Sterlite Technologies (STL): The Delhi High Court has dismissed the company's petition against an arbitral award involving BSNL, a matter related to its erstwhile Global Services business that was previously demerged into STL Networks.

Le Merite Exports: The company has fixed May 29 as the record date to determine eligibility for its upcoming stock split.

IIFL Finance: The NBFC has repurchased and settled $12 million out of $425 million outstanding senior secured fixed-rate notes at a premium.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company has launched a super-premium brand called 'Crompton Rhion', under which its Large Kitchen Appliances (LKA) product line will be integrated.

Board Meetings

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited - Fund Raising

Chalet Hotels Limited - Fund Raising

CMS Info Systems Limited – Buyback

Hindustan Construction Company Limited – Fund Raising

JSW Steel Limited – Fund Raising

TD Power Systems Limited - Stock Split

Welspun Enterprises Limited - Fund Raising

Bulk Block Deals

Baazar Style Retail : Setu Securities bought 5.5 lakh shares at Rs. 412.79 per share

Veranda Learning Sol : Authum Investment & Infrastructure sold 24.6 lakh shares at Rs. 220.68 per share, Mundhra Homes bought 22.7 lk shares at Rs. 220.17 per share

Insider Trades/Pledge

Paisalo Digital : Equilibrated Venture Cflow revoked pledge of 30 lk shares.

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Sasken Technologies

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Allied Blenders and Distillers, Apollo Micro Systems, Man Industries

F&O Cues

Nifty ​May futures is up 0.24% to 23,481.00 at a premium of 68.40 points.

Nifty Options 19th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22000.

Securities in ban period: SAIL

Currency Check

The Indian rupee plunged 8 paise to a new record closing low of 95.71 against the US dollar on Wednesday. The sharp fall came after the Indian government hiked import duty on gold, silver and platinum amid uncertainties over US and Iran tensions.

It had opened at levels of 95.58 and hit a fresh all-time low of 95.8 intraday.

On Tuesday the legal tender had depreciated 35 paise to close at 95.63 against the US greenback.

The Rupee's fresh dive goes beyond the currency market, and reflects high pressures on the currency at the macro level, as per experts.The crude oil price surge triggered by the Iran war caused energy disruption has, in turn, strengthened the US dollar.

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