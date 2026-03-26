Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar Calls AI Sikh Smoking Controversy 'Misleading, False'; Warns Action

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has reacted strongly to the controversy around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, saying that viral images of Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a turban are fake and created using artificial intelligence.

The controversy began after a Sikh group, calling itself 'Sikhs in Maharashtra', filed a complaint on March 17 at Mulund police station in Mumbai. The group objected to a viral image that appeared to show Ranveer's character, Jaskirat, in a turban, beard and kada—important symbols in Sikhism—while holding a cigarette. They said this was disrespectful and hurt religious sentiments.

As the issue gained attention, Dhar shared a statement on March 26 on Instagram, which he also posted in Punjabi, asking people not to believe such edited visuals. He said, “I am deeply grateful and indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world. However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives.”

Clearing the air, he added, “One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief.”

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He also spoke about respecting the Sikh community, saying, “Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest.”

Dhar ended his note with a warning, “I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly.”

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which released on March 19, is doing well at the box office. In the film, Ranveer plays undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, and in flashback scenes, he is shown as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a Sikh character.

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