Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Slows Down, Weekend Revival Expected

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its blockbuster run at the box office, though weekday fatigue has started to reflect in its Day 9 numbers. The film has collected Rs 11.49 crore net on Day 9, running across 9,581 shows with an overall occupancy of around 20.8%, as per live updates from Sacnilk.

Despite the slowdown, the film's overall performance remains massive. The total India net collection stands at Rs 685.66 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 818.88 crore so far.

The film opened strongly with Rs 43 crore (Day 0), followed by a massive jump on Day 1 (Rs 102.55 crore). The weekend peak came on Day 4 (Sunday) with Rs 114.85 crore, marking the highest single-day collection.

Post-weekend, collections saw a steady dip—Day 5 (Rs 65 crore), Day 6 (Rs 56.60 crore), and Day 7 (Rs 48.75 crore)—closing Week 1 at a phenomenal Rs 624.47 crore. In Week 2, Day 8 (Thursday) brought in Rs 49.70 crore, while Day 9 shows a sharper drop, typical of weekday trends.

Occupancy & Regional Trends

On Day 9, Hindi occupancy averaged around 15.38%, with NCR at 17%, Mumbai at 13%, and Ahmedabad dipping to just 8%—one of the lowest. Meanwhile, Chennai (24%) and Lucknow (21%) recorded stronger engagement.

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Language-wise Breakdown (Day 9)

Hindi: Rs 10.09 crore (19.7% occupancy, 8,530 shows)

Telugu: Rs 1.17 crore (33% occupancy, highest among all languages, 722 shows)

Tamil: Rs 0.23 crore (22% occupancy, 329 shows)

The Telugu version is notably outperforming in occupancy, especially in regions like Karimnagar (45%) and Warangal (30%), while Tamil circuits remain steady with cities like Vellore (36%) leading.

About the Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a high-octane spy thriller featuring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. The story follows an undercover Indian agent navigating cross-border threats while avenging the 26/11 attacks.

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Weekday vs Weekend Trend

While weekends have delivered record-breaking numbers, weekday collections are now stabilising, indicating a natural slowdown after a historic opening week. However, with the upcoming weekend, the film is expected to pick up momentum again, much like its strong surge in the previous weekend.

Even with the dip, Dhurandhar 2 remains one of the biggest box office performers of 2026, continuing to draw audiences across languages and regions.

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