The Devil Wears Prada 2 Smashes Box Office Expectations With $433 Million Worldwide, Targets $700 Million Mark

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has emerged as one of Hollywood's biggest commercial successes of the year. Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the fashion drama has crossed $433 million worldwide within two weekends, already surpassing the original film's total lifetime collection of $326 million.

Massive Opening Weekend

Released on May 1, 2026 by 20th Century Studios under Disney, the sequel opened to $77 million in North America across 4,150 theatres. In comparison, the original The Devil Wears Prada had opened with $27.5 million in 2006.

Only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary earned more than The Devil Wears Prada 2 during their opening weekends in North America this year.

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Huge Overseas Numbers

The sequel performed even stronger internationally, earning $156.6 million overseas during its opening weekend and taking its worldwide debut to $233.6 million, according to Deadline.

Italy, home of the Prada brand, led the international market with $16.6 million, followed by Brazil at $12.6 million and the UK at $12 million. Europe contributed nearly $78 million overall, while Asia-Pacific added around $40 million. Latin America generated another $38.5 million.

Surpasses Original Film

By the end of its second weekend, the sequel had collected $144 million domestically and $288 million overseas across 51 territories as reported by Variety.

Top-performing markets so far include the UK and Italy with $28 million each, followed by Brazil at $22 million and Mexico at $20 million.

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Budget And Box Office Run

Made on a reported budget of around $100 million, the sequel crossed its estimated break-even point within a week.

The film has also delivered the biggest opening weekend of Meryl Streep's career and become the strongest opening for a traditional comedy since Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015.

Positive word-of-mouth, repeat viewership and strong audience response have helped the sequel stay at the No. 1 spot even in its second weekend, ahead of newer releases like Mortal Kombat II.

The film's success has additionally helped Disney become the first studio in 2026 to cross $2 billion globally.

With several international markets still left to open, trade analysts now expect The Devil Wears Prada 2 to comfortably cross the $700 million mark worldwide before the end of its theatrical run.

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