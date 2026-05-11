Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Finolex Cables, PVR Inox, Jyothy Labs, Sula Vineyards — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of PVR Inox Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Finolex Cables Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy HDFC Bank Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Jyothy Labs Ltd.?

Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at AvinashMentor Research, and Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Finolex Cables Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,131.7)

Vishnu: Hold

Good run-up in last couple of weeks.

Weekly graph is set to touching Rs 1,320 levels.

Accumulate the stock if it comes to Rs 1,170 levels

Avinash: Hold

Cable and wires companies are considered to be representative for data centres opportunities.

Strong numbers in cable and wires companies.

In terms of product and geographical reach, Finolex is an old player.

Hold on for the next 12 months for decent risk-reward.

PVR Inox Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,023)

Vishnu: Sell

Technically, the stock is not looking positive.

Stock trading in horizontal band and Rs 930 on lower side.

Sell the stock if it is in the basket.

Avinash: Hold

Dhurandhar has worked very well for PVR.

Better clarity will be available after management commentary today.

Stock has consolidated at this level for a very long time.

Re-rating will not happen until we see decent earnings growth.

If someone is holding for long time, continue to do so.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Propels PVR's Profits As Cinema Giant Reports Highest Revenue In Q4

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 765.5)

Avinash: Hold

Stock has not done anything at all in the last 2 years.

Stock will be compounder stock.

Other banks are better positioned in private sector like Axis or ICICI.

Can hold for two years but don't expect any fireworks.

Jyothy Labs Ltd. (CMP: Rs 237.15)

Avinash: Hold

Coming year should be a good year.

Volume growth and pricing should be better.

Can stay invested in 12-15 months.

Sula Vineyards Ltd. (CMP: Rs 173.7)

Vishnu: Hold

Stock is consolidating.

Stock is showing signs of accumulation.

Buy position should be target of Rs 200 on higher side.

Stop loss should be maintained Rs 168.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dixon Technologies, Shakti Pumps, Tata Consumer, Eternal — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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