Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dixon Technologies, Shakti Pumps, Tata Consumer, Eternal — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd.? at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Eternal Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP, JM Financial, and Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 10,825.00)

Akshay: Sell

Bank price is pretty high from current market price.

Dixon has strong technical resistance at Rs 11,500.

Looks difficult that this resistance will overcome.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 558.25)

Saurabh: Buy in staggered manner

Can enter if view is long-term.

Many companies are struggling with rise in material cost.

Margins are squeezed leading to cost correction.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,253.00)

Akshay: Hold

Stock is on all-time high levels.

Rs 1250 is important break-out point for the stock.

Some profit booking is noted at resistance zone.

Continue to hold till it trades above Rs 1,1502E



Eternal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 247.70)

Ajit: Sell

Stock has been facing resistance around long-medium term moving averages.

Possibility of decline towards Rs 230 seems much higher once it breaks Rs 240 levels.

Rs 240 level is critical level to watch out for and exit when it breaks it



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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