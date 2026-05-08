Buy, Sell Or Hold: DLF, Ireda, Reliance Industries, Inox India, Castrol India— Ask Profit

Should you add shares of DLF Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Indian Renewable Development Agency Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research analyst at Teji Mandi and G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

DLF (CMP: Rs 618.85)

Chokkalingam: Buy

Definitely a good stcok to buy for medium to long term.

Lot of correction has happened.

In cities like Mumbai and Delhi, the land values has gone up substantially in the last three to five years.

One of the realty companies with sizable land banks.

Has got a good leasing business model, perennially a growth business.

As inflation remains positive, rental income will keep rising

Indian Renewable Development Agency (CMP: Rs 135.56)

Gedia: Hold

Has also been consolidating in Rs 135-Rs 143 range, after a sharp upmove.

Just a brief pause in uptrend currently.

Expect net leg of upmove to go on.

Continue to hold.

CG Power And Industrial Solutions (CMP: Rs 859.10)

Gedia: Hold

Broken out of a bullish flag pattern.

Expecting Rs 890-Rs 900 odd levels.

Would suggest to partially book profits for current levels.

Hold for levels of Rs 880-Rs 900 on the upside.

Stoploss at Rs 840.

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Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,436.20)

Gedia: Buy

Has been one of the outperforming stocks within the heavy weight pack.

Expecting upmove to move towards Rs 1,520-Rs 1,540 towards the upside.

Stoploss at Rs 1,400.

Buy fresh at current levels.

Inox India (CMP: Rs 1,554.50)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Good stick, valuation is stretched.

Business model gives confidence.

Good stock to hold, no doubt about it.

Castrol India (CMP: Rs 185.52)

Gedia: Sell

Has been an underperformer.

Not able to surpass 200 day moving average for a long time.

No sign of trend reversal in stock.

Exit at this point of time when there is bounceback.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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