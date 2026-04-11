Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh Film Continues To Pull Audiences, Mints This Amount

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is still performing well at the box office, earning around Rs 5.14 crore on Day 24 (April 11, 2026) across 4,271 shows despite weekday dips. With this, the total collection has reached Rs 1,060.56 crore net in India and Rs 1,269.69 crore gross, as per Sacnilk report.

Looking at occupancy, Day 24 recorded around 20–22% overall occupancy, with morning shows at 22.38%. In terms of language, Hindi continues to dominate, while the film is also running in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam markets, contributing to its overall reach across regions.

Among cities, Bengaluru had the highest occupancy at 46%, followed by Pune at 29% and Hyderabad at 24%. On the lower side, Surat saw only 7%, while Ahmedabad had 11% and Kolkata 12%. Interestingly, Chennai showed 66% occupancy, but with fewer shows.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. It follows a spy-action story of an undercover agent taking on dangerous networks while seeking revenge linked to the 26/11 attacks.

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Even though weekday numbers are slowing, the film continues to attract audiences due to its scale, action and strong word-of-mouth. Weekend growth is still helping it stay stable, showing that big films can hold well in theatres even after several weeks.

The film had a massive opening. It started with Rs 43 crore on Day 0, and then jumped to Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. The highest single-day collection came on Day 4 (Sunday) with Rs 114.85 crore, along with the highest occupancy of 76.1%.

The first weekend saw strong growth, but numbers gradually dropped during weekdays, with Day 7 at Rs 48.75 crore. The film ended its first week with a huge Rs 674.17 crore.

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In Week 2, the film collected Rs 263.65 crore, with weekday dips becoming more visible, and Day 14 recorded Rs 20.10 crore. Week 3 saw a further drop, collecting Rs 110.60 crore, while the lowest daily collection so far came on Day 23 with Rs 7 crore, with occupancy also dropping compared to previous weeks.

Week 1 Collection: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2 Collection: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3 Collection: Rs 110.60 crore

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