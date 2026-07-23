Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 In The Works? Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee Likely To Reunite For Rooh Baba's Next Chapter

The popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise could be gearing up another installment. According to reports, actor Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee are all set to come together once again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 after the commercial success of previous two films.

While the project has not been officially announced, the fourth chapter is said to be in the early stages of development. The makers are reportedly working on shaping a fresh storyline before moving ahead with the film.

Kartik Aaryan May Return As Rooh Baba

If the project goes ahead as planned, Kartik Aaryan is expected to reprise his popular role as Rooh Baba. The character became a fan favourite after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and returned in the franchise's third instalment as well.

Reports suggest that producer Bhushan Kumar and Kartik are actively discussing ideas to ensure the next film offers a fresh and engaging narrative. However, the screenplay has not yet been locked, and the remaining cast members are yet to be finalised.

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Anees Bazmee Likely To Direct Again

Director Anees Bazmee, who directed both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is also expected to return for the fourth film. As per reports, discussions between the filmmaker and the production team are currently underway, with financial negotiations still being worked out.

A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Bhushan Kumar aims to establish Bhool Bhulaiyaa as one of India's biggest film franchises. The report further stated that Kartik is closely involved in the creative process and is eager to return as Rooh Baba once the script is finalised.

Shooting Timeline And Previous Films

Currently, Anees Bazmee is occupied with directing an untitled film starring Akshay Kumar, which is slated for release in December. Once that project is completed, he is expected to shift his attention to developing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4.

If everything goes to plan, filming for the horror-comedy will probably take place in the second half of 2027.

The franchise's second film featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starred Kartik alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. As of now, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the fourth instalment

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