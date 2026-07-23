Global Super League 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, TV Telecast And Squads

The countdown for the third edition of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL), scheduled from July 23 to Aug. 1, has begun. The tournament will once again bring leading T20 franchises to the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

A field of five premier T20 teams from across the globe is set to assemble in Guyana to compete for a $1 million prize pool. The competition will deliver ten days of fast-paced cricket, with Providence once again hosting the international club event at the home venue of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The GSL has emerged as one of the established tournaments in the global T20 landscape, gaining prominence with every edition. Fans can expect a thrilling 2026 campaign marked by high-quality contests, energetic support and a festival of cricket in the Caribbean region.

Providence was filled to capacity during the 2025 final, where the Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated the Rangpur Riders to secure the championship. The impressive attendance served as another sign of the tournament's growing reputation and its ability to attract strong support.

The tournament will feature an impressive mix of franchises from five major T20 competitions, all gathering at Providence. The participating teams include hosts Guyana Amazon Warriors, reigning ILT20 champions Desert Vipers, Pakistan's Lahore Qalandars, BBL 2025-26 champions Perth Scorchers XI and Major League Cricket side San Francisco Unicorns.

The tournament follows a round-robin format, with each team playing the other once. The top three teams qualify for the knockout stage, where the second and third-placed sides meet in the Qualifier on July 31. The winner advances to face the table-toppers in the final on August 1.

Global Super League 2026: Teams

Desert Vipers

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Lahore Qalandars

Perth Scorchers XI

San Francisco Unicorns

Global Super League 2026: Full Fixture List

Match Time Venue Lahore Qalandars vs Perth Scorchers XI 7:30 p.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns 4:30 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana Lahore Qalandars vs Desert Vipers 7:30 p.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Desert Vipers 4:30 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers XI 7:30 p.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars 4:30 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers 4:30 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana Desert Vipers vs Perth Scorchers XI 4:30 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana Lahore Qalandars vs San Francisco Unicorns 7:30 p.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Perth Scorchers XI 4:30 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana Qualifier 1 (2nd vs 3rd) 4:30 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana Final (1st vs Winner of Qualifier) 4:30 a.m. Providence Stadium, Guyana

How To Watch Global Super League 2026 In India?

Fans in India can watch the Global Super League 2026 on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony Liv app and website.

Global Super League 2026: Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Michael Bracewell (c), Ali Shabbir, Muhammad Basit, Shahab Khan, Farhan Yousaf, Mehran Mumtaz, Imran Randhawa, Muhammad Naeem, Shamyl Hussain, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Delano Potgieter, Shayan Jahangir, Parvez Hossain Emon

Desert Vipers: Shadab Khan (c), Zachary Carter, Matiullah Khan, Sanjay Pahal, Khary Pierre, Ramon Simmonds, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Rilee Rossouw, Nathan Smith, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Mayers, Vriitya Aravind, Andries Gous, Bevon Jacobs

Perth Scorchers XI: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Ackeem Auguste, Mark Chapman, Brody Couch, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Dian Forrester, Aaron Hardie, Akeal Hosein, Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Jhye Richardson, D'Arcy Short

San Francisco Unicorns: Peter Siddle, Ghulam Mudassar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hammad Azam, Fabian Anthony Allen, Karima Gore, Saideep Ganesh, Anirudh Immanuel, Hassan Khan, Tim Robinson, Callum Stow, Gideon Peters, Oliver John Peake, Connor Esterhuizen

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir (c), Jonathan van Lange, Quentin Sampson, Muhammad Haris, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Gudakesh Motie, Dwaine Pretorius

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