Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Film Regains Momentum After Monday Dip, Earns This Amount

After a steep drop on first Monday, Alpha bounced back with a healthy jump in collections on Tuesday, suggesting that audience interest remains steady despite the weekday slowdown.

Although it's too early to call it a turnaround, the Tuesday numbers have certainly kept the film's box office hopes alive.

Here's a detailed look at the Day 5 box office report.

Alpha collected Rs 4.25 crore net on Day 5, registering a 10.4% growth over Monday's Rs 3.85 crore. The film was screened across 7,173 shows nationwide.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 42.10 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 50.23 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

In the overseas market, the spy thriller earned another Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday, taking its international gross to Rs 19.80 crore. As a result, Alpha's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 70.03 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall 19.06% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, showing a significant improvement from Monday's 12.38%.

It began the day with 9% occupancy in the morning shows before rising to 17.08% in the afternoon and 20.77% in the evening. Night shows witnessed the strongest response, recording 29.38% occupancy.

The film also saw a slight increase in its theatrical presence, with the show count rising from 6,997 on Monday to 7,173 on Tuesday.

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Box Office Journey

Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday, Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.85 crore on Monday and Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Alpha is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore.

The action-packed spy thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal appearances. Set in the YRF Spy Universe, the film follows a high-risk espionage mission led by two elite agents.

With positive momentum returning, all eyes are now on whether the YRF Spy Universe film can maintain this trend over the coming days.

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