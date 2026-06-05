World Environment Day: Indians Show How Collective Efforts, Policies Can Protect Environment, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on World Environment Day while praising the stalwart of green conservation, highlighting the steps taken by the government towards ecological preservation and development.

On his handle X, PM Modi posted, “Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable.”

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Government efforts over the last ten years have driven major environmental gains in India, notably expanding green cover and boosting wildlife populations. This success highlights what can be achieved when collective citizen action, science-backed innovation, and strong policies work together, he added.

Further, he stated, “We in India are very proud of our biological diversity. Our diverse ecosystems support countless species and livelihoods. Our efforts in special recovery have also been noteworthy.”

PM Modi mentioned wildlife initiatives such as conservation efforts for great Indian bustards, snow leopards, sloth bears, and cheetahs, which have given a glimpse of how sustained commitment can help restore wildlife and ecosystems. “Initiatives such as ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' have made significant contributions towards adding nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of forest every year,” he said.

The Origin Of World Environment Day

World Environment Day traces its roots back to the historic 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm, Sweden, a pivotal event that fundamentally reshaped international governance by integrating ecological concerns into mainstream global policymaking.

In the immediate wake of this historic summit, the United Nations formally established June 5 as World Environment Day, culminating in its inaugural observance the following year in 1973.

As the 2026 global host, Azerbaijan takes centre stage for an event that has evolved into one of the world's most important platforms for environmental advocacy, as per media reports.

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