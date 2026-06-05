Who Is Ramalinga Reddy? Karnataka Minister Quits DK Shivakumar Cabinet Over Portfolio Allocation

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy has announced he will resign from Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's newly formed cabinet, just days after it was sworn in, citing a dispute over portfolio allocation.

According to PTI, Reddy claims he was promised the Bengaluru Urban Development portfolio but was denied it, triggering a political storm in Karnataka's new government at the earliest possible stage.

Who Is Ramalinga Reddy?

Born on June 12, 1953, in Bengaluru, Ramalinga Reddy is a veteran Indian National Congress politician who has served as Karnataka's Transport Minister and Muzrai Minister.

He began his political journey in 1973 as secretary of the students' union at Government Science College, Bangalore, and was also a member of the student council at Bangalore University.

He was inspired by leaders like Indira Gandhi and Sri Devaraj Urs, and went on to become student union president at Bangalore University in 1977.

Decades In Politics

From 1983 to 1988, Reddy served as a corporator of the Bangalore Mahanagara Palike, establishing deep roots in the city's civic politics.

He has held multiple ministerial portfolios over the decades, including Minister of Food and Civil Supplies (2002–2004), Minister of Primary and Secondary Education (2004–2006), Transport Minister (2013–2017), and Minister of State for Home Affairs (2017–2018). His career reflects long-term electoral success, administrative experience across multiple state ministries, and deep roots in Bengaluru politics.

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BTM Layout's Strongman

Reddy has been the MLA from the BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru since 2008, having previously represented the Jayanagar constituency.

He is also the Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. His daughter, Sowmya Reddy, is a politician from the Indian National Congress and General Secretary of the All India Mahila Congress.

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The Portfolio Dispute

Less than 24 hours after DK Shivakumar became Karnataka Chief Minister, Reddy publicly voiced his displeasure, saying he was interested only in the Bengaluru Urban Development portfolio and would not wish to continue in the ministry without it.

Sources told PTI that Reddy had been adamant on the portfolio, and is learnt to have walked out of the meeting held on Thursday to decide portfolios. The Bengaluru development charge was instead given to Krishna Byre Gowda, the MLA from Byatarayanapura.

The standoff marks the first major political challenge for Chief Minister Shivakumar's government.

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